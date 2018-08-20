Meryl Streep Lists Penthouse in Downtown New York City

Meryl Streep is indubitably counted by anyone and everyone as one of Hollywood’s most treasured and decorated actors with three Emmys and three Academy Awards—not to mention 18 more Oscar nominations—and her comfortably sophisticated, art-filled penthouse in downtown New York City’s expensively trendy Tribeca neighborhood, now available at $24.6 million, is ready for a close up of its own in all the property gossip columns. As per property records, and first noted by the eagle-eyed kids at Curbed, Streep and husband Don Gummer, an accomplished sculptor known for large, free-standing abstract works, purchased the roomy but well short of conspicuously large 3,944-square-foot urban aerie in 2006 for $10.13 million.

The elevator entry opens to a private vestibule and skylight lit entrance gallery that spills into a colossal combination corner living and dining room that stretches to 33-feet-long with floor-to-ceiling windows and metal-trimmed glass doors that lead to a ten-foot wide, attractively landscaped terrace that wraps around three sides of the four-bedroom and 4.5 bathroom pad. A freestanding fireplace, which divides the living room from a den/TV lounge, makes a clean-lined, minimalist statement in the living room while the dining room is lit by a far more ethereal and romantic chandelier fashioned from a photogenic jumble of jagged, irregular shaped pale-green and ice-blue glass chunks. Arranged around a wooden center island with a butcher block top, the kitchen’s flannel grey countertops and backsplashes are set off by smooth-faced chalk-white cabinets while a cozy den/office just off the kitchen includes built-in storage cabinets and floating bookshelves opposite glass doors to a dining terrace where the eye sweeps over the southern city skyline and clear across the Hudson River.

All three guest bedrooms are en suite with ample closet space while the north and west-facing master suite encompasses a spacious bedroom with two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, two fitted walk-in closets, one topped by a large skylight, a petite boudoir furnished with an antique writing desk and old-fashioned fainting couch upholstered in a girlishly elegant pink and cream striped fabric, and a bathroom outfitted with a marble-topped vanity and a soaking tub amid a pleasant plethora of potted tropical plants.

Though late last year they splashed out $3.6 million for a vintage, Japanese-inspired mid-century modern tucked into the ruggedly affluent foothills of Pasadena, Calif., it’s not likely Streep and Gummer are giving up a solid property foothold on the East Coast. The couple very well may acquire another multi-million dollar crash pad in Manhattan and they have long maintained a substantial residence and art making complex on almost 90 acres near Salisbury, Conn., about 110 miles north of their downtown penthouse, that surround a picturesque pond so big it’s really a small lake.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark; listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman