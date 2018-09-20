Melissa Rivers Chops Price of Palisades Property (EXCLUSIVE)

Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite $6.2 million to a smidgen under $5.9 million. Purchased about 20 years ago for $2.35 million and set into a sweeping curve on an unusual semicircular parcel of almost one-third of an acre, the slate-roofed 1950s residence has six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in almost 5,900 square feet over three floors. Described in marketing materials as a “classic East Coast traditional,” the building is all but invisible behind a fastidiously clipped hedgerow.

A double-height foyer spills into a formal living room with an imposing carved-stone fireplace and a solid wall of windows that provide an alluring, over-the-treetops ocean view. The formal dining room has a vaulted ceiling, and the roomy and well equipped if slightly dated kitchen opens over a doublewide center island to a casual lounge and octagonal, cushioned dining banquette. Three family bedrooms, one of them done up as a den with gutsy, black-and-white toile wallpaper, plus a library with a curiously under-scaled fireplace round out the main floor. The master suite, which includes a hidden “safe room,” privately occupies the entire upper level. A two-bedroom and two-bathroom guest apartment on the lower level is where Joan Rivers filmed her intimate and charming web series “In Bed With Joan” in the years before her death in 2014.

Surrounded by manicured hedges and verdant plantings, the backyard includes a sensually curvaceous stone terrace, a thick patch of lawn and a circular spa that spills in to an infinity-edged swimming pool.

Melissa Rivers significantly upsized her residential circumstances in early 2016 with the $11 million purchase of an almost one-acre, gated estate in rustic but ritzy Santa Monica Canyon. The property is anchored by a 7,000-square-foot, generically Mediterranean villa that overlooks tropical gardens, a saltwater swimming pool and a soccer-pitch-sized stretch of lawn.

listing photos: Pacific Union