You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melissa Rivers Chops Price of Palisades Property (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Melissa Rivers Pacific Palisades Home
MelissaRivers_PP2
MelissaRivers_PP3
MelissaRivers_PP4
MelissaRivers_PP5
View Gallery 21 Images
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Price:
$5.895 million
Size:
5,850 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite $6.2 million to a smidgen under $5.9 million. Purchased about 20 years ago for $2.35 million and set into a sweeping curve on an unusual semicircular parcel of almost one-third of an acre, the slate-roofed 1950s residence has six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in almost 5,900 square feet over three floors. Described in marketing materials as a “classic East Coast traditional,” the building is all but invisible behind a fastidiously clipped hedgerow.

A double-height foyer spills into a formal living room with an imposing carved-stone fireplace and a solid wall of windows that provide an alluring, over-the-treetops ocean view. The formal dining room has a vaulted ceiling, and the roomy and well equipped if slightly dated kitchen opens over a doublewide center island to a casual lounge and octagonal, cushioned dining banquette. Three family bedrooms, one of them done up as a den with gutsy, black-and-white toile wallpaper, plus a library with a curiously under-scaled fireplace round out the main floor. The master suite, which includes a hidden “safe room,” privately occupies the entire upper level. A two-bedroom and two-bathroom guest apartment on the lower level is where Joan Rivers filmed her intimate and charming web series “In Bed With Joan” in the years before her death in 2014.

More Dirt

Surrounded by manicured hedges and verdant plantings, the backyard includes a sensually curvaceous stone terrace, a thick patch of lawn and a circular spa that spills in to an infinity-edged swimming pool.

Melissa Rivers significantly upsized her residential circumstances in early 2016 with the $11 million purchase of an almost one-acre, gated estate in rustic but ritzy Santa Monica Canyon. The property is anchored by a 7,000-square-foot, generically Mediterranean villa that overlooks tropical gardens, a saltwater swimming pool and a soccer-pitch-sized stretch of lawn.

listing photos: Pacific Union

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Dirt

  • Melissa Rivers Pacific Palisades Home

    Melissa Rivers Chops Price of Palisades Property (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite […]

  • Tony Krantz Sells Hollywood Hills Home

    Tony Krantz Lists Cottage in the Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite […]

  • Colin Hanks Picks Up New House

    Colin Hanks Picks Up Brand-New Studio City Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite […]

  • Jason Kidd House

    NBA Legend Jason Kidd Sells Manhattan Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite […]

  • Kylie Jenner House

    Kylie Jenner Sells Spare Home and Vacant Lot in Hidden Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite […]

  • Sandra Bullock House

    Sandra Bullock Sells California Ranch House Above L.A.’s Sunset Strip

    Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite […]

  • Claude Coats House

    Pioneering Disney Artist and Imagineer Claude Coats’ Burbank Home Comes to Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having acquired a larger, more expensive home more than two years ago, philanthropist and showbiz scion Melissa Rivers, a reality TV regular who co-created “Fashion Police” and has authored several best-selling books about her hilariously sharp-tongued mother, Joan Rivers, has chopped the asking price of her former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., from not quite […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad