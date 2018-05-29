Melissa McCarthy Leases Out Toluca Lake Home

Though she can’t need the money — she’s one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, with a 2016 income the bean counters at Forbes estimated at around $33 million — Melissa McCarthy has nonetheless made her longtime home in the unpretentiously upscale Los Angeles community of Toluca Lake available as a fully-furnished, long-term luxury lease at $10,000 per month. The two-time Emmy winner, a 2012 Oscar nominee for her role in the blockbuster comedy “Bridesmaids,” paid $780,000 in 2009 for the expensively updated and professionally decorated 1940s bungalow, secured behind gates, with three bedrooms plus an office and three bathrooms.

Polished, dark-brown hardwood floors flow from a slender entrance hall into a formal living room with a marble-hearthed fireplace. The dining room features waist-high wainscoting topped by boldly patterned ecru and mustard floral wallpaper, and is open to both the kitchen and family room. The former is a 1930s-inspired affair with black countertops, white cabinetry and utilitarian, gray-grouted white subway-tile backsplashes; the latter opens through a full wall of windows to the backyard. Both guest bedrooms have direct access to a bathroom, as does the modestly sized master bedroom that’s wrapped in overscaled floral wallpaper with a fitted walk-in closet.

The lushly and colorfully planted but not especially big backyard squeezes in a drought-busting faux grass, a free-standing loggia backed by a glimmering wall of corrugated metal and, surrounded by vine-laced wrought iron fencing, a boomerang-shaped swimming pool set into a bamboo grove.

The former “Mike & Molly” star, whose 2015 spy spoof “Spy” hauled in more than $235 million in worldwide box office against a $65 million budget, previously owned a four-bedroom, 1940s traditional in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood that she sold in 2009 for just shy of $2.5 million to “Bad Teacher” producer/director Jake Kasdan.

