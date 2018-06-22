Megan Ellison Lists Mid-Century Modern Fixer-Upper in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Megan Ellison, one of Hollywood’s most prolific and frequent buyers and sellers of multi-million dollar homes in some of L.A.’s most sought after zip codes, listed a mid-century modern fixer upper that comprises a portion of her multi-residence Beverly Hills, Calif., compound on the open market with an asking price of $7.495 million. The 32-year-old software heiress turned high-powered mega-producer purchased the property in May 2017 for $6.85 million after she’d spent $15.5 million in late 2016 to acquire a 1.2-acre neighboring estate from Oscar winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski.

Originally designed by architect Alfred T. Wilkes and built in 1957 on a coveted street just behind The Beverly Hills Hotel near the base of Benedict Canyon, the low-slung residence measures in at 4,251-square-feet with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, high ceilings and, in juxtaposition with the boxy front façade, curved walls of floor-to-ceiling glass along the back that open to the backyard and swimming pool. At the time of her purchase, plans to transform and expand the house to around 5,600-square-feet were moving through the permitting process and current marketing materials state the property “needs to be completely remodeled or expanded” and that the asking price represents land value only.

Word on the Tinseltown real estate gossip grapevine is the famously peripatetic producer will eventually sell the other portion of her Beverly Hills compound and decamp the 90210 for the affluent foothills above Los Feliz where just last month she made a $7.75 million all-cash purchase of what’s known as the Van Griffith Estate. Built for and named after Van Griffith, son of Griffith Park founder Griffith J. Griffith, and once owned by Red Hot Chili Pepper bassist Michael “Flea” Balzary, the just over three-quarters of an acre spread sits behind gates with a four bedroom and 3.5 bathroom Mediterranean-style main house set high in the trees with a city lights view plus a self-contained one-bedroom and one-bathroom poolside guesthouse.

The powerhouse “Phantom Thread” producer, who has more than a dozen high-profile projects in various stages of production including “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” starring Cate Blanchett and the upcoming Coen Brothers anthology series “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” also maintains a solid real estate foothold in New York City where she owns two multi-million dollar apartments in the same fabled Beaux-Arts style building on the border between Soho and Little Italy.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency