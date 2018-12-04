×
Max Mutchnick Nabs Mansion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Max Mutchnick Buys Beverly Hills Mansion
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$14.45 million
Size:
(approx.) 8,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 3 half bathrooms

“Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and high-powered entertainment industry attorney Erik Hyman have splashed out nearly $14.5 million for a Beverly Hills mansion sold by Symantec CEO Greg Clark and previously owned by televised talent competition tycoon Simon Fuller. Built in the 1920s and partly obscured behind a tall hedge and perfectly pruned row of trees on the high point of an almost one-acre parcel, the rambling, multilevel mansion measures in at about 8,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms plus a one-bedroom and one-bathroom guesthouse.

The exterior of the aggressively asymmetrical, vaguely English country cottage-style residence has been painted a dour, depressing shade of prison gray, and the rambling interiors, likely to get a thorough overhaul by the design-savvy couple, who have a well-known and deep-pocketed penchant for bespoke décor, have been all but entirely stripped of original architectural details and replaced with flashy, minimalistic flourishes. There are dark, almost black hardwood floors, a sculptural floating staircase and a shimmery, silver-leafed ceiling treatment in a window-lined billiard room. The lowest floor is given over to various recreation and entertainment options including a spacious media lounge with wet bar, a climate controlled walk-in wine cellar and a pint-size fitness room with the floor painted in a bold, particularly awful shade of purple. There’s an over-the-treetops view of the Downtown and Century City skylines from a broad, elevated terrace that runs along the back of the house. A grassy lower yard features a simple rectangular pool girdled by a fastidiously clipped hedgerow.

Over the past dozen years or so Mutchnick and Hyman have cut an eye-popping swathe through the high-end property scene in Beverly Hills. In 2007 they sold a secluded, compound above Coldwater Canyon for $29 million to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi that’s now owned by Ryan Seacrest. And the following year they paid tennis legend Pete Sampras almost $17 million for a grand Tudor mansion they renovated at tremendous expense and had featured in Elle Decor before they unloaded the lavish pile in an off-market deal earlier this year for a staggering $34 million to Adam Levine.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker

  • Max Mutchnick Buys Beverly Hills Mansion

    Max Mutchnick Nabs Mansion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Eva Longoria Sells Los Angeles Mansion

    Eva Longoria Set to Throw Estate in Hills Overboard

  • Rihanna House

    Rihanna Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Demi Lovato House

    Demi Lovato Rents Out Laurel Canyon Residence

  • Steve Levitan House

    Steve Levitan Leases Out Home on Malibu’s Broad Beach (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Joe Sumner House

    Musician Joe Sumner Lists Renovated Craftsman Cottage in Venice (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Leeza Gibbons House

    Leeza Gibbons Picks Up West Hollywood Bungalow and Guesthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

