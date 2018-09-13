Max Martin Lists Super-Chic Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Max Martin, the Swedish songwriter and producer with an astonishing Midas touch for mainstream pop ditties, listed his stylishly sophisticated home in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills, Calif., at $11.495 million. The five-time Grammy winner and ten-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awardee, who’s produced and/or wrote dozens of chart-topping hits including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl,” Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and, more recently, Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman,” purchased the 1950s Hawaiian-style ranch house in April 2011 for $3.45 million.

Originally designed by acclaimed architect Paul Revere Williams and positively puny compared to the exotically behemoth homes being built in and around Beverly Hills these days, the single-story residence sits behind gates on a .63-acre, city-view parcel amid tropical gardens with four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,793 square feet. Described in marketing materials as “a time capsule without compromise” offering a lifestyle emblematic of the swinging “60s elite” but updated with completely contemporary creature comforts, the unpretentious yet 1000% high-brow residence was fastidiously renovated and restored for Martin by the fine architects at Marmol Radziner and decoratively done up in a playfully glamorous and urbanely eccentric fashion by savvy designer Brad Dunning.

Geometric filigreed screens flank elegant, full-height Regency-inspired double front doors that open to unconventionally shaped, open-plan living, dining and entertaining spaces with filigreed room dividers, polished terrazzo floors, broad banks of glass sliders and, in the main lounge, a gargantuan raised hearth rough-cut stone fireplace. Designed with both decadence and proper culinary function in mind, the kitchen is arranged around a center island with three-stool snack bar and features gold-veined marble countertops on glossy, jade green cabinets enhanced with Lucite hardware. There’s also a built-in dining banquette and an enormous cast-iron range that all by itself probably cost as much as a brand new 3-series BMW. At least one of the guest bedrooms has glass sliders to the yard as does the silk-carpeted master bedroom that also includes a handsomely sleek bathroom with over-sized, onyx-lined shower and a custom-fitted walk-in closet/dressing room with five-sided island dresser and a built-in banquette upholstered in puckishly camp tiger striped fabric.

Slender, vine draped loggias along the inwardly angled rear façade give way to a lushly planted, courtyard-scaled backyard nestled into a thickly foliaged hillside with an over-the-hedgerow city lights view and a curved swimming pool that not so subtly mimics the shape of the house.

It’s not such a surprise Martin listed his Trousdale Estates residence since he recently dropped $16.5 million in a surreptitious, off-market deal for Drew Barrymore’s longtime compound in the foothills above Hollywood. Since the deal went down on the down low, not much is publicly known about the property but tax records and other online resources show the 7,800-square-foot, multi-winged residence, separated from a sizable guesthouse by a huge swimming pool and grassy courtyard, occupies a private promontory of 1.25-acres with sweeping city views. Martin, who reportedly banked $19 million in 2016 and by some estimates presides over a fortune of more than a quarter of a billion dollars, also maintains a trio of contiguous properties on a heavily-trafficked West Hollywood street — two two-bedroom and two-bathroom cottages that date to the 1920s and a multi-unit mid-century compound where Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra once lived — acquired in three separate transactions between March 2013 and February 2016 that totaled $6.64 million.

