Marvel Universe Super-Producer Victoria Alonso Scoops Up Mar Vista Mini-Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Alonso, as the producer of the money-minting Marvel Universe franchise, one of the most influential and powerful people in Hollywood, splashed out $4.65 million to upgrade her residential circumstances in the largely unsung but conveniently central and increasingly expensive Mar Vista neighborhood sandwiched between Los Angeles’s Venice Beach and Culver City. Sequestered behind secured gates and hidden behind a tall hedge and an even taller stand of tropical foliage, the multi-winged Mediterranean-meets-Monterey Colonial-style main house, built in 1928 but largely stripped of original interior architectural detailing, measures in at an ample but short of humongous 6,013-square-feet with four and potentially more bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms. A guesthouse atop a detached three-car garage offers flexible, open-plan additional living space with wet bar and full bathroom.

A verdant walk through manicured gardens leads to a small porch and front door that opens to a lengthy entrance hall and stair gallery that gives way to a commodious living room that steps up to a formal dining area. Three sets of French doors in the living room open to an entertainment terraces that overlooks the landscaped grounds as does a bank of windows in the informal dining area of the spacious and renovated eat-in kitchen equipped for a serious cook and arranged around a long work island with integrated breakfast bar. A separate wing on the main floor contains three guest or family bedrooms and two bathrooms while the master suite is privately positioned on the second floor with a walk-in closet and generically beige-tiled bathroom with jetted garden tub and glass-enclosed shower. Additional second floor spaces include a lodge-like den with vaulted, exposed wood ceiling and imposing raised hearth fireplace, a commodious office/study with built-in entertainment unit, and a games room with complete kitchen and outside entrance that makes it easily convertible to a self-contained apartment for guests or staff.

More Dirt Jeremy Piven Re-Lists Malibu Beach House at Reduced Price (EXCLUSIVE)

Most second floor rooms open to deep, sheltered verandas from which there are over-the-treetops city lights and ocean views and the just shy of half of an acre spread includes scads of towering palm trees, more than a dozen varieties of fruit trees and a wide sweep of lawn that slopes gently down from the house to a resort-style saltwater swimming pool and spa.

The Argentinian “Black Panther” producer and her wife, Imelda Corcoran, additionally own at least two other properties in the Mar Vista community: a three-bedroom and two-bathroom 1940s fixer they scooped up about year ago for a bit more than $1.2 million and a just over 4,100-square-foot Mediterranean compound acquired by Alonso more than a dozen years ago for not quite $1.3 million.

Listing photos: Rodeo Realty