‘Sharp Objects’ Creator Marti Noxon Flips Mid-Century Ranch House in Studio City

Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$2.39 million
Size:
2,323 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

It would seem television powerhouse Marti Noxon needs a side-hustle about as much as an elephant needs a SCUBA suit. The busy as a beaver creator of the thrice Emmy-nominated 2018 limited series “Sharp Objects,” starring Emmy nominees Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, already co-owns an artisanal grain mill in Pasadena and now she can also claim to be a successful, neophyte house flipper, selling a freshly rehabbed mid-century ranch-style residence in the foothills above Studio City, Calif., after just a few, quick weeks on the market. The $2.39 million sale price is an unremarkable smidgen under its $2.399 million asking price but a healthy amount above the $1.6 million the “UnREAL” and “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” creator, writer and executive producer paid for the property in March 2017. Originally designed by noted architect Gerard Colcord and built in 1963 at the bulging end of a ridge-line cul-de-sac with an open, cross-canyon view, the unassuming, hip-roofed residence was extensively renovated and reconfigured by Noxon to contain four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,323-square-feet.

Interconnected, cork-floored living and entertaining spaces include an airy living room with a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling and a massive, asymmetrically designed raised hearth fireplace covered in white, textured tiles. A sunken dining room looks out to the swimming pool through a cinematically sized picture window and the kitchen, which overlooks the dining room with designer grade stainless steel appliances and pistachio-colored tile backsplashes, is arranged around a large island snack bar with glossy white solid surface countertops and simple but expensively bespoke snow-white cabinetry.

Tucked off the kitchen behind the garage with a laundry area and full bathroom, the smallest of the three guest bedrooms has a private outside entrance that makes it suitable as a staff suite, fitness nook or home office while two more substantially larger guest bedrooms, one with direct access to a hall bathroom and the other with an extra-wide glass slider that leads to an oak-shaded deck, open off a corridor behind the living room. The unconventionally shaped master bedroom is unusually and not optimally located directly off the dining room with several custom built-in wardrobes, direct access to the pool through a sliding glass door and a decoratively dernier cri bathroom with an over-sized shower daringly set against a floor-to-ceiling bay window.

A partially covered, semi-circular dining terrace just outside the living room extends over the steep hillside with a serene view over Fryman Canyon and curved steps lead to a lower terrace with rustic, antique brick accents and a slightly raised circular spa that spills into a newly re-plastered kidney-shaped swimming pool.

The prolific showbiz hypenate, who signed an overall deal with Netflix last month that will reportedly bring her an eight-figure annual income over the four-year contract, owns another, somewhat larger mid-century ranch house privately set at the end of a long driveway on nearly three-quarters of an acre in the rustic, secluded and celeb-favored Fryman Canyon area of Studio City that she bought in 2014 for just over $2.8 million.

