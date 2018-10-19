Veteran Showrunner Marti Noxon Renovates and Lists Studio City Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

In addition to being an accomplished, Emmy-nominated television writer and producer, veteran showrunner Marti Noxon seems to be dipping her toe in the high-end house flipping business, listing a freshly rehabbed mid-century ranch house in the hills above Studio City, Calif., for $2.399 million. Perched along a wooded ridge with rustic, cross-canyon views near the end of a short cul-de-sac above Laurel Canyon in a neighborhood referred to in SoCal real estate circles as “The Donnas” because all the streets begin with the feminine Spanish honorific “Doña,” there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,323-square-feet.

The “UnREAL” and “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” creator, also responsible for the controversial 2017 anorexia tale “To the Bone,” the short-lived 2018 dark comedy “Dietland” and last summer’s tightly wound limited series “Sharp Objects,” starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, purchased the property not quite 1.5 years ago for $1.6 million. A quick comparison with listing photographs from the time of Noxon’s purchase indicates the unpretentious if not exactly inexpensive residence, built in 1963 and designed by acclaimed architect Gerard Colcord, underwent a savvy, comprehensive restoration and update in which three fireplaces were removed or covered up, cork floors were installed throughout and the original dining room, kitchen and service wing were smartly reconfigured to accommodate a considerably larger kitchen plus a compact bedroom and bathroom.

Light filled open plan interiors include an comfortably cavernous living room under a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling with an over-sized, astutely asymmetrical fireplace sheathed in gleaming white textured tiles. Situated several steps down from the living room, the dining room looks out over the pool through a plate glass window while the kitchen, on the same level as the living room and arranged around a long island with integrated snack bar, overlooks the dining room with white counter tops on simple white cabinets offset against a pistachio colored subway tile back splash cleverly applied vertically as opposed to the more customary horizontal treatment.

Bedrooms are spread throughout the house, the smallest nipped behind the garage off the kitchen with an exterior entrance that makes it suitable as a home office or staff suite. There are two substantially more ample guest bedrooms that share a hall bathroom tucked down a short corridor off the living room while the master bedroom is somewhat less than ideally located directly off the dining room and unconventionally shaped with scads of custom built-ins, glass sliders that allow easy access to the swimming pool an spa and a bathroom stylishly finished with bright white hexagonal floor tiles and the same hexagonal tile but in navy blue applied to the wall behind the floating double vanity that’s accented with brass trimmed mirrors.

A sizable, semi-circular dining deck just outside the living room sports a custom wrought iron railing and a curved set of vintage brick steps lead down to a lower terrace with a classic, kidney shaped swimming pool and spa jazzed up with new tile accents.

Noxon, whose outside showbiz endeavors include Grist & Toll, an artisanal grain mill in Pasadena, owns another, slightly larger mid-century ranch house less than half of a mile away that is secreted up a long driveway on nearly three-quarters of an acre and was acquired in 2014 for a bit more than $2.8 million.

Listing photos: Pacific Union