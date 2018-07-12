Mark Duplass Buys Quasi-Cape Cod in L.A.’s Valley Village (EXCLUSIVE)

Prolific indie film and television dynamo Mark Duplass, who, along with his brother Jay, recently wrapped a “bittersweet bromance” starring Ray Romano as part of a four-picture deal with Netflix, splashed out $1.75 million for a not quite new, vaguely Cape Cod style home on the unheralded but increasing desirable and expensive border between the San Fernando Valley, Calif., communities of Studio City and Valley Village. Built in 2016 and equipped with a state-of-the-art security system and a house-wide surround sound system, the white clapboard clad residence measures 3,442 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Humbly tucked between a street-facing two-car garage and an impractically slim covered porch, the front door opens efficiently if less than elegantly directly into a sitting room with vaulted ceiling and slightly raised fireplace. Wide-plank honey-blond floorboards and waist-high wainscoting continue into a spacious adjoining dining room and a double-height stair gallery that includes a built-in study niche paneled in the same wood planks as the floor. A butler’s pantry connects the dining room to the expensively fitted and kitted kitchen that’s completely open over a marble-topped double wide center island to a combination informal dining space and family room that features a full wall of bookshelves with built-in media equipment and a bank of floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors that slip into the wall and unite the space with a compact covered porch warmed by an outdoor fireplace.

All three guest and family bedrooms are en suite — one of them is on the ground floor and, hence, well suited as a home office, gym or staff quarters — while the master bedroom features a fireplace, textured wall treatment and glass sliders to a terrace that overlooks the backyard. A spacious walk-in closet is lined with custom built-ins and the white marble-floored bathroom includes double-sink vanity with black marble countertop, a freestanding soaking tub and a multi-head shower with cantilevered bench for mid-shower sit-downs.

The pint-sized covered porch outside the kitchen and family room gives way to a grassy, courtyard-proportioned backyard with pixellated tile accented plunge pool and inset spa privatized by a towering hedge and partly shaded by a mature specimen tree.

As large and luxuriously appointed as it may be compared to more typically sized and priced American homes, it seems unlikely the Valley Village residence was purchased for the Duplasses personal use as the inveterate Hollywood hyphenate and his former beauty queen wife, Katie Aselton Duplass, reside in a six-bedroom and seven-bathroom contemporary of more than 7,200-square-feet in L.A.’s moneyed-hipster thronged Silver Lake area they scooped up in the spring of 2015 for a smidgen less than $4.4 million from Beirut-born and Britain-educated film producer Callum Greene.

Listing photos: The Hairapetian Group