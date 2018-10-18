Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann List Colorful Manhattan Brownstone

Married actors Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann have their swank, vividly hued townhouse just steps from Central Park on a prime, leafy block of New York City’s Upper West Side up for sale at $10.75 million. The uncommonly and unfairly attractive couple, she the Emmy and Golden Globe winning star of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and he currently co-starring on the Darren Star created series “Younger,” acquired the handsome, seven-floor mid-block brownstone just over six years ago and, despite extensive and presumably costly cosmetic updates and a sophisticated, vibrantly multi-colored and most assuredly brutally expensive decorating do-over by esteemed designer Jeffrey Bilhuber, the current asking price is somewhat curiously just $50,000 more than the $10.7 million they paid. Floor plans how a multi-person elevator services all but the top floor of the slender and comprehensively updated, 18-foot wide turn-of-the-20th-century residence that offers five and potentially more bedrooms and six full and three half bathrooms in 6,925-square-feet.

Glossy, inky black double doors at the top of a classic, raised stoop open abruptly and less than elegantly directly into a vast, loft-like combination living and dining space that stretches to more than 50-feet-long. Wood floors are polished to a glossy, ebony luster; a fireplace with glitzy, chrome mantelpiece sits between walls sheathed in floor-to-ceiling mirrored panels; and a tightly spindled floating staircase daringly painted teal has a plush, deep-pile runner of exactly the same color. The garden level contains a family room or dining area that looks into a small courtyard just off the sidewalk at the front of the house as well as a crisply clean-lined and high-end kitchen fitted with gleaming snow-white counter tops and gutsy, egg yolk yellow cabinets. Overlooked by the parlor floor dining room above, a double-height breakfast area has a built-in dining banquette and a towering wall of windows with steel-trimmed French doors that lead to a stone-paved dining terrace complete with a built-in barbecue while a fully finished, flexi-use basement level with full bathroom is ready to be converted to a state of the art media lounge, home gym, meditation studio or staff quarters.

Sprawling across the entire third floor, the master suite provides an ample, street-facing bedroom, a marble bathroom with radiant heated floor and two fitted walk-in closets plus a boudoir dressing room that exudes a refined 1940s glamour. There are two en suite guest and family bedrooms on each of the fourth and fifth floors, one of them with a good-sized terrace, and an airy, white-floored penthouse level lounge opens at opposite ends to a pair planted terraces with over-the-rooftops city views.

The townhouse is listed with Corcoran agents Robby Browne, Chris Kann and Jennifer Ireland as wells as Stribling’s Alexa Lambert. Browne snitched to the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal some of the colorful accents were removed prior to putting the house on the market and Hermann told the publication they’re selling the property because the needs of their family have changed but they intended to stay on the Upper West Side.

Like many New Yorkers with the financial firepower to do so, Hargitay and Hermann have long maintained a weekend getaway and in 2010 they acquired a 7,000-square-foot shingled cottage just two high-toned blocks from the beach in East Hampton, N.Y. for $7.34 million from former vintage boutique owner and interior decorator Lorraine Kirke, mother of “Girls” star Jemima Kirke. Some of the other homes and estates in the immediate area are owned by Martha Stewart, Candice Bergen and Jon Bon Jovi.