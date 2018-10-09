You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marc Merrill Game to Sell Santa Monica Property (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Merrill Sells Santa Monica Home
Marc Merrill, co-founder and president of Riot Games, maker of the wildly popular multiplayer online battle game “League of Legends,” has listed a Mediterranean residence less than a mile from the beach in one of Santa Monica’s premiere neighborhoods for $6.35 million. Merrill has owned the home since 2011 when property records show it went for not quite $4.5 million. Built in 2010 using a pastiche of Mediterranean styles, the tan-stucco house has five and potentially more bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in a little bit more than 6,500 square feet over three lavishly appointed floors.

A long entrance gallery and stair hall with gracefully curved staircase steps down to adjoining formal living and dining rooms, both with glossy espresso-toned hardwoods, the former with a stone fireplace and the latter with deep-coffered ceiling. Arranged over a large island topped with gleaming white onyx, the all-white, high-end kitchen has a breakfast area that spills out to the yard through French doors. The adjacent family room, with a walk-in wet bar, also accesses the yard.

Three en suite guest bedrooms are joined on the upper level by a master suite replete with private terrace, two custom-fitted walk-in closets and a spa-style bathroom. An extensive basement level contains a media lounge and windowless home office, an en suite bedroom for staff or guests, a mirror-walled gym with bathroom and a children’s play room.

Completely bordered by a tall, scrupulously clipped hedge, the not especially spacious backyard accommodates a wee patch of faux-grass and a flagstone terrace with outdoor fireplace and outdoor kitchen beneath a trellis fitted with retractable canvas sunshades.

The low-profile video-game tycoon has substantially upgraded his real estate circumstances over the past few years. Between early 2014 and 2016, he paid a total of $17.3 million for a pair of plum properties that comprise more than five acres in Santa Monica’s Rustic Canyon; he’s in the final stages of construction on a contemporary compound there that’s designed by illustrious architecture firm Marmol Radziner. Merrill also owns an oceanfront home in Malibu scooped up over the summer of 2016 for nearly $13.1 million.

listing photos: Edgestone Real Estate

