Marc Anthony Loses Close to a Million Bucks on Sale of L.A. Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

It took three no-doubt frustrating years, several real estate agents and a stream of steadily declining prices that started at an in-hindsight ferociously optimistic $4.35 million, but Latin salsa superstar Marc Anthony finally sold his empty, unwanted mini-mansion in the L.A. suburb of Tarzana, Calif., for $3.2 million. Unfortunately for the hip-swiveling Vivir Mi Vida singer and his much younger and now third ex-wife, Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, who split in 2016 and finalized their divorced in early 2017, the sale price is $925,000 below than the $4.125 million they shelled out in early 2015 for the then brand new transitional-traditional residence that offers five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 6,590-square-feet.

Set above the street on just over half of an acre of landscaped grounds, secured with a comprehensive, state-of-the-art system behind imposing driveway gates, and obscured behind high retaining walls and even taller hedges and trees, the white clapboard-sided and black shuttered residence contains a substantial but short of unnecessarily grand foyer that spills into a combination living and dining room under a painted coffered ceiling. A more cozily proportioned library/den has a walk-in wet bar, French doors to the yard, and a mural-style wall emblazoned with the names of well-known historical authors. Arranged around two huge work islands with polished marble counter tops and outfitted with every top quality appliance money can buy, the all-white kitchen opens to a pool-view breakfast nook and a family room with glass-fronted bookcases on either side of a stacked stone fireplace.

A second floor lounge has French doors to a small balcony with an over-the-treetops neighborhood view as do two of the three ample en suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor. With a shallow vaulted ceiling and glass sliders to a private terrace with a serene, city-lights view, the master suite encompasses a lavish, boutique-style walk-in closet lined with glass-fronted wardrobes and a decadently marble-floored bathroom with twin vanities, a two-person soaking tub and a marble tile sheathed steam shower.

The back of the house opens to a mostly flat and not especially spacious yard that manages to fit a thick, trapezoidal patch of grass, a boomerang-shaped built-in barbecue, and a de rigueur fire pit next to a tile-accented swimming pool and inset spa. Perched a bit above the pool on the hillside at the rear of the pie-shaped property, a standard model gazebo takes advantage of his slightly higher elevation with northeastern views clear across the San Fernando Valley to the fire-scarred San Gabriel Mountains.

Despite the by any standard pocketbook punishing million dollar loss in California, the two-time Grammy and five-time Latin Grammy singer none-the-less has pockets deep enough to drop $19 million on a more than 20,000-square-foot Mediterranean mansion prominently sited on 1.3 waterfront acres in the swanky Cocoplum area of Coral Gables, Fla., with twelve bedrooms, fifteen bathrooms, separate staff quarters, three kitchens, a 100-foot private dock, a swimming pool, and a commercial-grade elevator. The palatial property, conveniently just a couple miles from a snazzy spread Anthony’s second ex-wife, entrepreneurial entertainer Jennifer Lopez, shares with her current beau, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was custom built over eight years by rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, great-great-granddaughter of the international booze empire founder Facundo Bacardí Massó.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker