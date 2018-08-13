Lotus Entertainment’s Bill Johnson Nabs PacPal Villa with Queen’s Necklace View (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Sequestered down a private, dead-end lane on two parcels that together span almost half of an acre, the approximately 3,500-square-foot residence is equipped with state-of-the-art sound, lighting and security systems and contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms over three floors.

Discreetly tucked behind a muscular, exposed concrete wall next to a two-car car-port, the top floor entry leads to a light-filled, open-plan living, dining and kitchen space with cerused wide-plank white oak hardwood floors and a vaulted ceiling. At one end of the room, the sleekly appointed kitchen features smooth-paneled Hawaiian koa wood cabinetry and marble counter tops that waterfall over the ends of a T-shaped work island and snack bar and, at the other end of the long space, a television is mounted into a strip of smooth, koa wood paneling between huge picture windows. Floor to ceiling glass sliders open one side of the space to a slender terrace with unimpeded views toward Malibu and even larger floor-to-ceiling glass panels on the other side of the room glide open to an unexpectedly large and flat yard designed for outdoor living and entertaining. Two guest bedrooms and the master suite are located one floor below the main living area with additional living space that includes a mirror-walled gym are situated below the bedrooms.

Just outside the living and dining room, a spacious dining and lounging terrace with a fire pit and a built-in barbecue steps up to a grassy expanse that includes a small terrace and a spa, both positioned to take advantage of spectacular views during the day and night. A lower portion of the yard offers a faux-grassed putting green and a flat area suitable as a children’s playground or herb garden.

The buyers were represented by Lindsay Guttman and Alexandria Brunkhorst at The Agency and the seller by Alexandra Pfeifer and John Closson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Johnson, who has a number of productions in the pipeline including the Guillermo del Toro-starring dark-fantasy “Pinocchio” and the animated feature “Painkiller Jane,” starring Jessica Chastain, continues to own a three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom beachfront condo in Venice, Calif., he bought in 2003 for $1.75 million. The snazzily outfitted multi-level condo was available last year as well as earlier this year as a luxury lease at $20,000 per month and was also briefly available for sale earlier this year at $5.95 million.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices