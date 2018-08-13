You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lotus Entertainment’s Bill Johnson Nabs PacPal Villa with Queen’s Necklace View (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
BillJohnson_PacPal2
BillJohnson_PacPal3
BillJohnson_PacPal4
BillJohnson_PacPal5
View Gallery 21 Images
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Price:
$9.7 million
Size:
(approx.) 3,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos Verdes to Malibu. Sequestered down a private, dead-end lane on two parcels that together span almost half of an acre, the approximately 3,500-square-foot residence is equipped with state-of-the-art sound, lighting and security systems and contains four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms over three floors.

Discreetly tucked behind a muscular, exposed concrete wall next to a two-car car-port, the top floor entry leads to a light-filled, open-plan living, dining and kitchen space with cerused wide-plank white oak hardwood floors and a vaulted ceiling. At one end of the room, the sleekly appointed kitchen features smooth-paneled Hawaiian koa wood cabinetry and marble counter tops that waterfall over the ends of a T-shaped work island and snack bar and, at the other end of the long space, a television is mounted into a strip of smooth, koa wood paneling between huge picture windows. Floor to ceiling glass sliders open one side of the space to a slender terrace with unimpeded views toward Malibu and even larger floor-to-ceiling glass panels on the other side of the room glide open to an unexpectedly large and flat yard designed for outdoor living and entertaining. Two guest bedrooms and the master suite are located one floor below the main living area with additional living space that includes a mirror-walled gym are situated below the bedrooms.

More Dirt

Just outside the living and dining room, a spacious dining and lounging terrace with a fire pit and a built-in barbecue steps up to a grassy expanse that includes a small terrace and a spa, both positioned to take advantage of spectacular views during the day and night. A lower portion of the yard offers a faux-grassed putting green and a flat area suitable as a children’s playground or herb garden.

The buyers were represented by Lindsay Guttman and Alexandria Brunkhorst at The Agency and the seller by Alexandra Pfeifer and John Closson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Johnson, who has a number of productions in the pipeline including the Guillermo del Toro-starring dark-fantasy “Pinocchio” and the animated feature “Painkiller Jane,” starring Jessica Chastain, continues to own a three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom beachfront condo in Venice, Calif., he bought in 2003 for $1.75 million. The snazzily outfitted multi-level condo was available last year as well as earlier this year as a luxury lease at $20,000 per month and was also briefly available for sale earlier this year at $5.95 million.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Dirt

  • Bill Johnson House

    Lotus Entertainment’s Bill Johnson Nabs PacPal Villa with Queen’s Necklace View (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos […]

  • Trey Anastasio House

    Phish Frontman Trey Anastasio Loses Big on Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Cottage

    Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos […]

  • Tamar Braxton House

    Tamar Braxton Takes $1.25 Million Hit on Sale of Calabasas Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos […]

  • Vince Vaughn House

    Vince Vaughn Sells Celeb-Pedigreed Pad in L.A.’s Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos […]

  • Matt Lauer House

    Matt Lauer Gets More Than Asking Price in Manhattan

    Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos […]

  • Caterina Scorsone Lists Spanish Villa in

    'Grey's Anatomy' Actress Caterina Scorsone Puts Silver Lake Spanish on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos […]

  • Music Producer Cirkut Lists Hollywood Hills

    Music Producer Cirkut Lists Hollywood Hills Contemporary Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran film producer and financier Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and fashion stylist Leah Forester, a cast member on the short-lived 2016 Bravo reality series “There Goes Motherhood,” splashed out $9.7 million for a clean-lined architectural villa in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with positively cinematic views up and down the coastline from Palos […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad