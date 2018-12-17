Lily Collins Quickly Lands Buyer at West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers

Actress, model and showbiz scion Lily Collins, daughter of English music legend Phil Collins, and his American second ex-wife, antiques dealer Jill Tavelman, has landed a buyer for her former condominium at the famously celebrified Sierra Towers complex in West Hollywood, California. Last listed at $2.995 million, the condo first popped up for sale in mid-October (2018) at $3.195 million after it languished on the market for about six months as a high-end rental, first at almost $13,000 per month and then at a bit below $11,000 per month.

On the lowest residential floor of the famously star-stacked 31-story high-rise, the tenth-floor one-bedroom and two-bathroom corner unit measures in at 1,672-square-feet. The 29-year-old actress, set to appear in the TV miniseries “Les Misérables” as well as the upcoming feature “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a true-life crime thriller in which she portrays the longtime girlfriend of mass murderer Ted Bundy, occupied the condo for about a decade, according to an earlier report in the L.A. Times, and property records indicate the condo has been in Collins’s family since at least the early 1990s.

Charcoal slate tile floors extend from a small entrance hall into a spacious, open-plan living, dining and lounging space with a wet bar and two long walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that provide wrap around city lights and skyline views. The view to the east is down neon-lit Sunset Boulevard toward downtown while the view to the south is somewhat obscured by a trio of glassy office buildings, one of which houses the members only SoHo House social club. The view opens up considerably as it sweeps to the west, over the mansions of Beverly Hills and beyond the knot of towers that comprise Century City.

A broad bank of glass sliders opens the living room area to deep, sheltered terrace while the separate, galley-style kitchen features up-to-date stainless steel appliances and pale, speckled granite counter tops on ebony cabinetry accented with frosted glass panels. With wall-to-wall carpeting and a full wall of floor-to-ceiling sliders that open a slim balcony with open view, the condo’s lone bedroom additionally offers a built-in office area and deluxe, custom-fitted walk-in closet and dressing area plus a private, slate-tiled bathroom.

Designed by architect Jack Charney and built in 1965 on the ritzy border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, the prominently sited tower offers residents full-service amenities that include valet parking, an attended lobby with 24-7 security, a fitness suite and an outdoor swimming pool. A few of the many famous folk who currently or formerly maintained a residence and/or pied-a-terre in the illustrious building include Courtney Cox, Sandra Bullock, Joan Collins, PJ Harvey, Sidney Poitier, David Geffen, Cher and Elton John.

Collins’s condo, which transfers with two deeded parking spaces in an on-site covered parking structure and carries homeowner association fees of nearly $2,500 per month, is represented by now blogging and vlogging “Million Dollar Listing” cast member Josh Flagg at Rodeo Realty.

