Lena Dunham Bails on Brooklyn, Lists Williamsburg Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Price:
$3 million
Size:
1,987 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Lena Dunham is done with Brooklyn. The eight-time Emmy nominated 2013 Golden Globe winning co-creator of the Brooklyn-centric series “Girls” has her city-view condo in the borough’s hipster-packed Williamsburg neighborhood available at $3 million. And, as she revealed this week in New York Magazine, she’s packed up and moved to Manhattan’s West Village where she says she’s found her new tribe, “old people puttering around the health food store.”

The 32-year old writer, actress and tireless social media over-sharer, who last month posted a startlingly graphic photo of herself in her hospital bed to her Instagram account just one day after she underwent an elective hysterectomy to alleviate severe pain related to endometriosis, isn’t seeking much of a profit on the apartment she bought earlier this year, shortly after she and musician/music producer Jack Antonoff amicably broke off their six-year relationship, for $2.9 million.

Perched on a high floor of a converted early 20th-century factory building at the southern end of Williamsburg with open views over Brooklyn to the Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan skyline, the architect-designed high-floor corner condo has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 1,987-square-feet. There are 13-foot open-beam ceilings, hardwood floors painted a sophisticated shade of pale grey and scads of crisply clean-lined custom built-ins throughout.

More Dirt

The combination living and dining space has a gas fireplace and nine huge windows that flood the space with light and the open kitchen is fitted with designer-grade stainless steel appliances and deluxe marble countertops on white laminate cabinets. Two guest bedrooms, both with extensive storage space and built-in workspaces, share a hall bathroom while the city-view master suite features a built-in bed that floats in the center of the small room plus twin dressing bays lined with open wardrobes and a marble floored bathroom painted a particularly girlish pink with a two-person soaking tub and separate, over-sized shower.

Dunham, whose final project with long-time creative collaborator Jenni Konner, the not especially well received ensemble comedy series “Camping,” is currently airing on HBO, told New York Magazine she’s building a small house on a semi-rural Connecticut compound owned by her parents, artists Carroll Dunham and Laurie Simmons, and that since their breakup Antonoff has “taken over” their once shared Brooklyn Heights apartment — an approximately 3,200-square-foot space they scooped up in 2014 for just under $4.9 million — while she headed west to hide out in her idiosyncratically decorated 1920s bungalow and guesthouse secreted behind a towering hedge in an historic Hollywood neighborhood that she snatched up in 2015 for a mite more than $2.7 million.

listing photos and floor plan: Brown Harris Stevens

  Lena Dunham Condo

    Lena Dunham Bails on Brooklyn, Lists Williamsburg Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lena Dunham is done with Brooklyn. The eight-time Emmy nominated 2013 Golden Globe winning co-creator of the Brooklyn-centric series “Girls” has her city-view condo in the borough’s hipster-packed Williamsburg neighborhood available at $3 million. And, as she revealed this week in New York Magazine, she’s packed up and moved to Manhattan’s West Village where she […]

  Tracey Emin Condo

    Provocative English Artist Tracey Emin Lists Art-Free Miami Beach Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lena Dunham is done with Brooklyn. The eight-time Emmy nominated 2013 Golden Globe winning co-creator of the Brooklyn-centric series “Girls” has her city-view condo in the borough’s hipster-packed Williamsburg neighborhood available at $3 million. And, as she revealed this week in New York Magazine, she’s packed up and moved to Manhattan’s West Village where she […]

  Hill Harper House

    Hill Harper Seeks Deep-Pocketed Renter Above Malibu's Broad Beach (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lena Dunham is done with Brooklyn. The eight-time Emmy nominated 2013 Golden Globe winning co-creator of the Brooklyn-centric series “Girls” has her city-view condo in the borough’s hipster-packed Williamsburg neighborhood available at $3 million. And, as she revealed this week in New York Magazine, she’s packed up and moved to Manhattan’s West Village where she […]

  Ziggy Marley Rents Beverly Hills Home

    Ziggy Marley Leases Out Beverly Hills Home 

    Lena Dunham is done with Brooklyn. The eight-time Emmy nominated 2013 Golden Globe winning co-creator of the Brooklyn-centric series “Girls” has her city-view condo in the borough’s hipster-packed Williamsburg neighborhood available at $3 million. And, as she revealed this week in New York Magazine, she’s packed up and moved to Manhattan’s West Village where she […]

  Elisha Cuthbert Rents Sunset Strip Home

    Elisha Cuthbert Seeks Tenant for Sunset Strip Home

    Lena Dunham is done with Brooklyn. The eight-time Emmy nominated 2013 Golden Globe winning co-creator of the Brooklyn-centric series “Girls” has her city-view condo in the borough’s hipster-packed Williamsburg neighborhood available at $3 million. And, as she revealed this week in New York Magazine, she’s packed up and moved to Manhattan’s West Village where she […]

  Denise Richards Rents Broad Beach Road

    Denise Richards Rents Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lena Dunham is done with Brooklyn. The eight-time Emmy nominated 2013 Golden Globe winning co-creator of the Brooklyn-centric series “Girls” has her city-view condo in the borough’s hipster-packed Williamsburg neighborhood available at $3 million. And, as she revealed this week in New York Magazine, she’s packed up and moved to Manhattan’s West Village where she […]

  Keith Urban House

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Shed Country Spread Near Nashville (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lena Dunham is done with Brooklyn. The eight-time Emmy nominated 2013 Golden Globe winning co-creator of the Brooklyn-centric series “Girls” has her city-view condo in the borough’s hipster-packed Williamsburg neighborhood available at $3 million. And, as she revealed this week in New York Magazine, she’s packed up and moved to Manhattan’s West Village where she […]

