Leeza Gibbons Lists West Hollywood Tudor Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and the many-gabled, somewhat Tudor-ish main house, behind a charming, vine-draped vintage brick and white picket fence, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a bit more than 2,000-square feet. A separate and self-contained guesthouse, where Gibbons’ elder adult son once lived, offers another bedroom and bathroom.

Set in to a puny, steeply gabled porch, the front door opens efficiently if less than ideally directly into a high-ceiled living room anchored by a stone-accented fireplace and filled with light through a tall, multi-paned arched window. A small dining room links the living room to an up-to-date galley kitchen with two-stool snack bar and a sunny adjoining breakfast nook with windows on three walls. Two guest bedrooms on the main floor each have a renovated en suite bathroom while the master suite privately occupies the entire second floor with abundant closet space and a tiled bathroom with twin floating vanities, a marble-surrounded soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower. Behind the house and surrounded by paver-tiled terracing, there’s a detached two-car garage with opaque glass roll-up door and the aforementioned detached guesthouse that contains a living room open to a complete kitchen, a bedroom with a full wall of closets and an updated bathroom.

No stranger to the property gossip columns, Gibbons and Fenton also own an approximately 7,000-square foot East Coast traditional in the flats of Beverly Hills with five bedrooms and six bathrooms plus a two-story poolside guest house that contains another bedroom and three more bathrooms plus a living room, kitchen and gym. The clapboard-clad Beaver Cleaver-style mansion was purchased by the Gibbons-Fentons in early 2014 for $7.69 million, extensively remodeled and upgraded and set out for sale earlier this year at $18.5 million. The price has since dropped to $17.995 million.

The couple, who previously owned a Mediterranean villa in Beverly Hills scooped up in 2010 for $6.6 million and sold in 2013 for $6.9 million, once presided over an illustrious, showbiz-pedigreed two-and-some-acre spread in Encino, Calif., acquired in late 2011 for $5.2 million from stage and screen producer Michael Jacobs and, after leasing it to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, sold in 2015 for $5.77 million to current owner, Jessica Simpson’s mother Tina Drew. Previous owners of the elegant estate, known as the Al Jolson Estate after its original owner, include an avalanche of entertainment industry notables including, in order of ownership, Don Ameche, Kirstie Alley and then husband Parker Stevenson, Katey Sagal and then husband Jack White and, briefly in the mid-Aughts, Charlie Sheen and then wife Denise Richards.

