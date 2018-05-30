Leeza Gibbons Lists West Hollywood Tudor Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
LeezaGibbons_WeHo2
LeezaGibbons_WeHo3
LeezaGibbons_WeHo4
LeezaGibbons_WeHo5
View Gallery 17 Images
Location:
West Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$3.795 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom plus one-bed/one-bath guesthouse

Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and the many-gabled, somewhat Tudor-ish main house, behind a charming, vine-draped vintage brick and white picket fence, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a bit more than 2,000-square feet. A separate and self-contained guesthouse, where Gibbons’ elder adult son once lived, offers another bedroom and bathroom.

Set in to a puny, steeply gabled porch, the front door opens efficiently if less than ideally directly into a high-ceiled living room anchored by a stone-accented fireplace and filled with light through a tall, multi-paned arched window. A small dining room links the living room to an up-to-date galley kitchen with two-stool snack bar and a sunny adjoining breakfast nook with windows on three walls. Two guest bedrooms on the main floor each have a renovated en suite bathroom while the master suite privately occupies the entire second floor with abundant closet space and a tiled bathroom with twin floating vanities, a marble-surrounded soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower. Behind the house and surrounded by paver-tiled terracing, there’s a detached two-car garage with opaque glass roll-up door and the aforementioned detached guesthouse that contains a living room open to a complete kitchen, a bedroom with a full wall of closets and an updated bathroom.

More Dirt

No stranger to the property gossip columns, Gibbons and Fenton also own an approximately 7,000-square foot East Coast traditional in the flats of Beverly Hills with five bedrooms and six bathrooms plus a two-story poolside guest house that contains another bedroom and three more bathrooms plus a living room, kitchen and gym. The clapboard-clad Beaver Cleaver-style mansion was purchased by the Gibbons-Fentons in early 2014 for $7.69 million, extensively remodeled and upgraded and set out for sale earlier this year at $18.5 million. The price has since dropped to $17.995 million.

The couple, who previously owned a Mediterranean villa in Beverly Hills scooped up in 2010 for $6.6 million and sold in 2013 for $6.9 million, once presided over an illustrious, showbiz-pedigreed two-and-some-acre spread in Encino, Calif., acquired in late 2011 for $5.2 million from stage and screen producer Michael Jacobs and, after leasing it to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, sold in 2015 for $5.77 million to current owner, Jessica Simpson’s mother Tina Drew. Previous owners of the elegant estate, known as the Al Jolson Estate after its original owner, include an avalanche of entertainment industry notables including, in order of ownership, Don Ameche, Kirstie Alley and then husband Parker Stevenson, Katey Sagal and then husband Jack White and, briefly in the mid-Aughts, Charlie Sheen and then wife Denise Richards.

listing photos: Keller Williams

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Dirt

  • Leeza Gibbons House

    Leeza Gibbons Lists West Hollywood Tudor Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and […]

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Buys

    'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Buys Sherman Oaks Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and […]

  • Melissa McCarthy Leasing Toluca Lake Home

    Melissa McCarthy Leases Out Toluca Lake Home

    Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and […]

  • Mel Brooks Malibu House

    Mel Brooks Leases Out Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and […]

  • Grant Scharbo House

    Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and […]

  • Ellen DeGeneres Montecito Estate

    Ellen DeGeneres Makes Off-Market Sale in Montecito (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and […]

  • Tyra Banks Pacific Palisades House

    Tyra Banks Lists Two Homes in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist Leeza Gibbons listed a residential compound she and husband Steve Fenton used as shared office space in a fashionable neighborhood of West Hollywood, Calif., with an asking price of $3.795 million. The former “Entertainment Tonight” host and 2015 winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” purchased the property in 2011 for $1.199 million and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad