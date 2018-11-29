Leeza Gibbons Picks Up West Hollywood Bungalow and Guesthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning entertainment news journalist and veteran talk show host Leeza Gibbons has spent $1.94 million for a comprehensively renovated property in a prime pocket of West Hollywood, California. The pint-sized parcel measures in at a positively puny 3,980-square-feet but none-the-less manages to squeeze in an updated and modernized mid-1920s Spanish bungalow with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in almost 1,100-square-feet along with an ultra-contemporary detached structure that contains another 650-square-feet of flexible space with another bathroom.

With central heat and air and a comprehensive security system, the street-facing Spanish bungalow has brand-new hardwood floors throughout its cozily compact open-plan living spaces. The stained glass accented front door opens efficiently into a snug living room with a coved ceiling and decorative fireplace while the adjoining dining space is open over a peninsula countertop to the kitchen, a sleekly finished area with dark grey solid surface countertops on unadorned camel-colored cabinetry. Both bedrooms have high-end custom closets and both bathrooms are newly renovated with a Zen spa vibe, one with a shower lined in white ceramic tiles and the other slathered floor to ceiling jet-black slate tiles with a jetted garden tub beneath a frosted glass window

Separated from the bungalow by a slender courtyard and somewhat curiously described in marketing materials a “Utility room,” the thoroughly minimalist, poured-concrete back house features huge, commercial-style aluminum trimmed glass doors and more than just a little resembles a contemporary art gallery with concrete floors, soaring ceilings and vast, molding-free walls painted chalky white. A small, separate dressing area with custom wardrobes leads to another bathroom slathered in inky slate tiles.

After she set it out for sale earlier in the year with an in-hindsight much too sanguine $18.5 million asking price, the former “Entertainment Tonight” co-host, tireless philanthropist and winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2015 sold a custom-renovated, five-bedroom East Coast traditional on a coveted, tree-canopied street just south of Sunset Boulevard in the flats of Beverly Hills for $15.43 million. Meanwhile, Gibbons and husband Steve Fenton maintain a growing portfolio of multi-million dollar investment properties that includes a two-bedroom and two-bathroom cottage picked up in late 2017 for just under $1.9 million and a 1920s Spanish duplex bought earlier this year for a bit more than $2.3 million — both just around the corner from the property they just bought — plus a two-residence micro-compound in the nearby Norma Triangle neighborhood they had up for sale earlier this year at not quite $3.8 million.

listing photos: The Sunset Team at Keller Williams