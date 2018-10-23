You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Laura Prepon Lists Los Feliz Sanctuary (EXCLUSIVE)

Laura Prepon Lists Los Feliz Home
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.65 million
Size:
2,890 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

On the heels of her June marriage to “Leave No Trace” actor Ben Foster, “Orange Is the New Black” star Laura Prepon has put her longtime West Coast home in a particularly celebrified pocket of Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area up for sale with an asking price of nearly $3.7 million. The New Jersey-born and -raised actress, who has spent much of the past few years living primarily in New York City, according to press accounts, purchased the private, not quite half-acre spread just over 10 years ago for a bit more than $2.3 million. Built in the mid-1940s, extensively updated and all but invisible from the street behind imposing driveway gates and a dense wall of foliage, the close to 2,900-square-foot single-story residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Carved-wood gates between a pair of stone elephants swing open to an enclosed courtyard and eagerly announce the overall vibe of the property, described in marketing materials as a “Balinese-modern Sanctuary” — and by Prepon herself in a 2016 Architectural Digest profile as “vacation-like.” With a massive carved-stone fireplace, stone-tiled floors and a ribbon of windows and French doors, the great room is plenty large enough to comfortably accommodate generous living and dining spaces as well as a pool table. The adjoining kitchen features unadorned walnut cabinetry, top-end designer stainless steel appliances and a custom-tiled center-island snack bar. A separate den provides a more intimate spot to curl up. The master retreat comprises a large bedroom that opens to a private patio along with a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom with both a jetted tub and a steam shower.

Covered patios on either side of the living/dining room give way to a huge brick terrace with a central water feature. Just above a slender sweep of tree-shaded lawn, a swimming pool and spa is set into a sunny clearing amid tropical plantings with an open-air poolside cabana equipped with a half bathroom and tiled outdoor shower.

