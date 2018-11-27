Lana Del Rey Picks Up Echo Park Cabin (EXCLUSIVE)

Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and one-bathroom cabin in the not too long ago unsung and now hipster-thronged Echo Park area of Los Angeles. The property was listed with Diana Braun at Compass.

Built in 1911, the just over 1,200-square-foot vintage cabin was restored, updated and decorated in a rustic-chic and photograph-friendly fashion by the seller, designer Leeanne Ford, host of the HGTV series “Restored by the Fords.” Marketing materials indicate the humble if hardly inexpensive cabin is reputed to be first home built in the Echo Park neighborhood and was once owned by early silent film star Clara Kimball Young, one of the first women in Hollywood to own a film studio.

Del Rey, who in 2015 paid $3 million for a beachfront residence on Malibu’s Las Tunas beach that was surreptitiously sold earlier this year in a hush-hush off-market deal for $3.2 million, has over the years steady amassed an impressive collection of homes in some of L.A.’s most prestigious locales. In 2013 she paid $2.5 million for a stately, red brick English Tudor in the historic and historically tony Windsor Square neighborhood west of downtown and in two separate but contiguous 2016 transactions, she plunked down almost $5.9 million for a pair of neighboring homes — one a 1930s ranch with guesthouse and the other a hulking contemporary pavilion and guesthouse — that together privately occupy an almost four-acre promontory near the top of Coldwater Canyon between Beverly Hills and Studio City.

