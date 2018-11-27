×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lana Del Rey Picks Up Echo Park Cabin (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lana Del Rey Echo Park Home
LanaDelRey_EP2
LanaDelRey_EP3
LanaDelRey_EP4
LanaDelRey_EP5
View Gallery 14 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.178 million
Size:
1,236 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and one-bathroom cabin in the not too long ago unsung and now hipster-thronged Echo Park area of Los Angeles. The property was listed with Diana Braun at Compass.

Built in 1911, the just over 1,200-square-foot vintage cabin was restored, updated and decorated in a rustic-chic and photograph-friendly fashion by the seller, designer Leeanne Ford, host of the HGTV series “Restored by the Fords.” Marketing materials indicate the humble if hardly inexpensive cabin is reputed to be first home built in the Echo Park neighborhood and was once owned by early silent film star Clara Kimball Young, one of the first women in Hollywood to own a film studio.

Del Rey, who in 2015 paid $3 million for a beachfront residence on Malibu’s Las Tunas beach that was surreptitiously sold earlier this year in a hush-hush off-market deal for $3.2 million, has over the years steady amassed an impressive collection of homes in some of L.A.’s most prestigious locales. In 2013 she paid $2.5 million for a stately, red brick English Tudor in the historic and historically tony Windsor Square neighborhood west of downtown and in two separate but contiguous 2016 transactions, she plunked down almost $5.9 million for a pair of neighboring homes — one a 1930s ranch with guesthouse and the other a hulking contemporary pavilion and guesthouse — that together privately occupy an almost four-acre promontory near the top of Coldwater Canyon between Beverly Hills and Studio City.

listing photos: Ambient Studios/David Anderson for Compass

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Dirt

  • Lana Del Rey Picks Up Historic

    Lana Del Rey Picks Up Echo Park Cabin (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and […]

  • 'NCIS' Star Sean Murray Buys Atwater

    Sean Murray Snags Atwater Village Micro-Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and […]

  • Jonathan Littman Buys Sherman Oaks Home

    TV Producer Jonathan Littman Picks Up Sherman Oaks Mini-Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and […]

  • Lena Dunham Condo

    Lena Dunham Bails on Brooklyn, Lists Williamsburg Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and […]

  • Tracey Emin Condo

    Provocative English Artist Tracey Emin Lists Art-Free Miami Beach Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and […]

  • Hill Harper House

    Hill Harper Seeks Deep-Pocketed Renter Above Malibu’s Broad Beach (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and […]

  • Ziggy Marley Rents Beverly Hills Home

    Ziggy Marley Leases Out Beverly Hills Home 

    Though she owns several substantially larger and much more expensive residences in some of Los Angeles’s most expensive zip codes, eagle-eyed real estate sources say indie pop queen Lana Del Rey has shelled out almost $1.2 million — about 20% more than the not quite $1 million asking price — for a historic two-bedroom and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad