Kylie Jenner Sells Spare Home and Vacant Lot in Hidden Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Ultra-famous reality television personality and cosmetics tycoon Kylie Jenner, at 21 years old already well on her way to being what Forbes somewhat controversially called the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire” on the planet with an estimated net worth in the $900 million range, sold the smaller of her two spacious homes in Hidden Hills, Calif., in an off-market deal for $6.7 million and, so swears real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, the buyer is a wealthy but otherwise low profile “apartment mogul.”

Jenner, the youngest of the relentlessly publicized Kardashian/Jenner clan and a powerhouse social media influencer — she has an astonishing 115 million Instagram followers and Snapchat’s stock plummeted by almost $1.5 billion dollars earlier this year after she tweeted she no longer used the app, purchased the property in May 2016 for $6.025 million. Listing details from the time show the 7,040-square-foot, vaguely Cape Cod-style residence is secluded at the tail end of a quiet cul-de-sac and semi-private driveway on almost 4.5-acres with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Presumably the always impeccably maquillaged makeup maven made a variety of upgrades and sundried customizations to the property, but at the time of her purchase the sprawling residence comprised a double-height foyer with a climate-controlled wine cellar tucked awkwardly under the stairs; adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace; and a “great room” that encompassed an informal dining area, a family room with fireplace and huge, double-island kitchen with marble counter tops and top-end designer appliances. Each of the five guest bedrooms was designed with a private bathroom and the main-floor master suite included a sitting area and fireplace, a private patio, two fitted walk-in closets and a stone-tiled bathroom with steam shower and soaking tub.

Picturesquely positioned amid pastoral views of the surrounding rolling hills, the property’s outdoor living and recreation options include a spacious covered patio with wet bar and built-in grill, lush sweeps of croquet accommodating lawn and a solar-heated swimming pool and spa.

Young, immensely rich and a bit itchy-footed when it comes to her residential circumstances, Miss Jenner has already bought and sold a number of ever-larger multi-million dollar homes in L.A’s well-to-do far-western suburbs. In March of 2015 she splashed out $2.6 million for a not quite 4,900-square-foot house in a guard-gated Calabasas development that she sold just over two years later for $3.15 million to hair extensions entrepreneur Nikki Eslami and in June 2016 she shelled out $4.5 million for an almost 5,600-square-foot house in Hidden Hills — it’s directly next door to the one she just sold — that she quickly and lucratively unloaded just over a year later for $5.275 million to professional ice hockey player John Schiavo.

For now, at least, Jenner and her already world-famous baby, Stormi Webster, reside in a more than 13,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion with a total of eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms that she scooped up in the fall of 2016 for $12.05 million. Jenner also owned the 1.37-acre vacant parcel next door that she picked up in October 2017 for $5 million, quickly decided she didn’t want, put up for sale in late August (2018) at $5.55 million and quickly sold, per online resources, for $5.35 million.

Other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family who own Hidden Hills estates include matriarch/momager Kris Jenner who late last year splashed out $9.925 million on a brand-new, nearly 9,500-square-foot mansion that is almost directly across the street from a multi-acre compound owned by Kim Kardashian and Kayne West who are still in the throes of a $20 million renovation on the then newly built French Country mansion they bought more than four years ago for close to $23 million.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (via Zillow)