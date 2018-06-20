‘Twin Peaks’ Star Kyle MacLachlan Leases Out Hollywood Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Kyle MacLachlan, 1991 Golden Globe winner for the original “Twin Peaks” series and a 2018 Golden Globe nominee for the cult-favorite’s series reprise, seeks a well-financed tenant willing and able to shell out $25,000 per month to lease his fully furnished mini-compound in the celeb-favored Outpost Estates neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood. The “Blue Velvet” and “Desperate Housewives” star purchased the property in 1991 — while dating his “Twin Peaks” co-star Lara Flynn Boyle — for just under $800,000 and has made the property available to let several times, including in 2014 when it came available at $20,000 per month.

All but hidden behind a vine-encrusted fence, the compound incorporates an approximately 2,700-square-foot, English Country-inspired main house surrounded by picturesque patios and cottage gardens with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A stone walled guesthouse and gym with another bathroom is tucked discreetly beneath a gated, street-level parking pad.

The comfortably furnished living room has a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams and an over-sized fireplace; an adjoining den features a curved brick fireplace; and the partly wood-paneled dining room is open to stylishly updated and sky light topped kitchen arranged around a center island with marble countertops on honey-toned Craftsman-style cabinetry. A lower level den/bedroom has another fireplace and looks out over a grassy yard and lagoon-style swimming pool and spa set into a multi-level flagstone terrace.

Set to star in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming sports drama “High Flying Bird,” the bi-coastal actor and his to 13-time Emmy nominated “Project Runway” producer wife, Desiree Gruber, additionally maintain a 2,000-square-foot condo in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood that was acquired in 2002 for $1.35 million.

listing photos: The Agency