Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Ready to Sell Off Nashville Mansion

Reality-television veteran Kristin Cavallari and retired professional football player Jay Cutler have their humongous home in the affluent, semirural southern outskirts of Nashville up for grabs at $7.9 million. The former quarterback and Cavallari, a fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur who will star in the upcoming E! series “Very Cavallari,” which documents the opening of her retail shop, Uncommon James, in downtown Nashville, purchased the more than 8.5-acre spread in early 2012 for $5.3 million.

The ochre stucco and rough-cut-stone-accented, red-tile-roofed residence, described in marketing materials as “Mediterranean influenced” and featuring an astonishing 25 rooms, occupies a high and sunny knoll-top perch surrounded by thickly wooded rolling hills; it has seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in nearly 20,000 square feet.

Amply proportioned living spaces feature wood floors and extraordinarily high ceilings crossed by rough-hewn beams; these mix with sleek modern finishes and contemporary furnishings. An L-shaped living room has a rustic stone fireplace; the elegantly spare formal dining room features a barrel-vaulted ceiling. Ringed by a second-floor gallery, the library is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; the colossal, double-island kitchen incorporates a built-in dining banquette plus a snack bar and every top-of-the-line culinary bell and whistle money can buy.

A vast, stone-walled entertainment space on the lower level includes a full bar, screening room and elegantly paneled lounge with coffered ceiling and fireplace. A partly screened-in loggia off the main level transitions to stone-paved terracing, a flat and grassy yard and a dining patio next to a sheltered lounge with outdoor fireplace.

listing photos: Zeitlin-Sotheby’s International Realty