Kris Jenner Picks Up Ultra-Modern Desert Mansion

Word on the Coachella Valley celebrity real estate street is that Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner shelled out $12 million for an ultra-modern mansion overlooking the lush and unnaturally verdant sixth fairway inside the manned gates of the prestigious Madison Club, a swanky golf development in La Quinta, Calif., that describes itself in marketing materials as “the modern interpretation of California’s classic old-line country clubs.” The sellers were luxury property developer Gala Asher and L.A.-based Coldwell Banker real estate broker Ginger Glass, also the listing agent, who acquired the property in May 2015 for $2.15 million, oversaw the design and construction of the über-modern eye-popper that is not “old-line” anything and set it out for sale in late June of this year (2018) with an aggressive asking price of $15 million. According to the Desert Sun, who first sniffed out the transaction, the sale price is “likely” the highest amount paid for a single family home in the Coachella Valley since late 2016 when billionaire investor Ron Burkle paid $13 million for a torus-shaped Palm Springs residential extravaganza long owned by Bob Hope.

Arranged around a secured courtyard with two fire features and four fake trees wrapped in twinkling fairy lights, the minimalist-minded single-story mansion sits on close to an acre with more than 11,000-square-feet of air-conditioned living space and another 3,500-square-feet of outdoor living space. There are a total of seven bedrooms — three master suites plus four guest suites — and a total of eight full and two half bathrooms. Other noteworthy amenities include four monumental masonry fireplaces, three over-sized fire features, a comprehensive home automation system, automated shears and black out shades over the windows and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems throughout the whole property.

A vast entertainment space that, proportionally speaking, has more in common with a hotel ballroom than the living/dining room of a more typically-sized American home, spaciously accommodates multiple lounging areas, a party-sized wet bar and a couple of audacious, statement-making chandeliers, including one that way more than just a little resembles a linear cluster of over-sized ice cubes. Broad banks of glass panels slip into the walls to merge the airy interior spaces with a west-facing loggia that spans the full width of the house with built-in ceiling heaters and serene sunset and mountain views over the mirror-like surface of a 100-foot-long infinity edged swimming pool and spa.

Jenner, a grandmother of nine and a powerhouse entertainment manager who guides and oversees the money minting careers of her half of a dozen adult children, maintains a growing portfolio of luxury condominiums and increasingly large mansions in the Los Angeles area. In addition to a two-bedroom and four-bathroom Century City condo snagged in October 2015 for close to $1.7 million and three small condos in the same upscale Calabasas complex — all three acquired in 2017 for a total of more than $4.7 million — Jenner retained ownership of the Hidden Hills mansion she once shared with ex-husband Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, and late last year she coughed up more than $9.9 million for a brand-new farmhouse-inspired mansion that is all but directly across the street from a multi-acre Hidden Hills compound owned by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker