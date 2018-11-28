Kirstie Alley Lists Italianate Palazzo on Celeb-Lined Street in Los Feliz

Veteran sitcom star Kirstie Alley has her lavishly detailed mansion along a famously celeb-lined street in Los Angeles’s Los Feliz area available with an asking price of $11.97 million. The Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Award winning “Cheers” and “Fat Actress” star, who hasn’t acted on the small or big screen since the second and final season of “Scream Queens” in 2016 but did, however, finish as runner-up on the 2018 season of the British reality series “Celebrity Big Brother,” purchased the estate in September 2000 for $2.998 million. Entirely invisible behind a riotous hedge of Bougainvillea, the 1932 Italianate palazzo grandly presides over close to an acre of landscaped grounds with six bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in 8,870-square-feet.

Elegantly proportioned interior spaces abound with original architectural ornamentation and opulent decorative embellishments such as herringbone pattern hardwood floors, hand-painted murals, shimmering brocade wall coverings, gilded moldings and numerous elaborately carved antique fireplaces. A baronial, extravagantly bedazzled ballroom-sized living room is sparsely furnished with little more than a slouchy slip covered sofa and a couple of slip covered chairs on a tangerine and blue Oriental rug. A partly paneled library/games room features a western-themed mural around the top of the walls plus stained glass accents and rustic, exposed wood ceiling beams while the dining room, lined in gilt-trimmed paneling and lit by a delicate crystal chandelier, is anchored by a black marble accented fireplace and opens to a slender terrace through a trio of French doors. Under a theatrical, groin vaulted ceiling with walls sheathed floor-to-ceiling in glossy, celadon colored ceramic tiles, the up-to-date high-end kitchen features a mix of butcher block and marble counter tops and a sunny adjoining dining space that opens through extra-tall French doors to a massive entertaining terrace. Guest bedrooms are ample in size and flamboyantly decorated with roomy, perfectly preserved vintage bathrooms lined with gorgeously wacky tile murals, one of them slathered in watery blue ceramic tiles that depict a colorful variety of sea creatures including starfish, sea turtles and squid.

The idiosyncratically handsome house sits prominently high on the property at the end of a long drive where it is surrounded by meandering loggias lined with stone balustrades and Corinthian columns along with expansive terraces for al fresco dining and lounging, great sweeps of lawn and what marketing materials describe as “brooks, grottos and ponds”. Across the driveway from the house there’s swimming pool and pool house under the sun-dappled shade of Eucalyptus trees and just below the front of the house sits a giant, unsightly cage where Alley houses her dozen or more pet ring-tailed lemurs who are looked after by a full-time animal caretaker and have been known to annoy her neighbors with their blood curdling screams.

The immediate neighborhood is positively chock-a-block with high-profile entertainment industry folk and some of Alley’s nearest neighbors include “Orange is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan, “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who owns a home previously owned by both Gwen Stefani and Mark Brazill, software heiress and powerhouse film producer Megan Ellison, who earlier this year paid $7.75 million in cash for a gated compound once owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Flea, and “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons who presides over a Spanish Colonial residence previously owned by a slew of showbiz movers and shakers including but not limited to Rob Pattinson, Noah Wylie and Tim Curry.

Since 2003, when she snapped it up for $1.15 million, Alley has maintained a vibrantly decorated Cape Cod style residence on approximately sixteen waterfront acres on scenic, semi-remote Isleboro Island off the coast of Maine and the dedicated Scientologist additionally owns a nearly 8,000-square-foot waterfront mansion, as well as a number of the much smaller neighboring homes, in the controversial church’s headquarters of Clearwater, Florida.

Listing photos: Nourmand & Associates