Kim Raver and Manu Boyer Re-List Modern Bungalow in Venice (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
KimRaverManuBoyer_VEN2
KimRaverManuBoyer_VEN3
KimRaverManuBoyer_VEN4
KimRaverManuBoyer_VEN5
View Gallery 15 Images
Location:
Venice, Calif.
Price:
$3.399 million
Size:
2,108 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer re-listed a sophisticated contemporary bungalow in the still somewhat gritty and funky but none-the-less sought after heart of Venice, Calif., with a new and lower price of $3.399 million. Married since 2000, the couple have owned the modestly sized but, for most people, still prohibitively pricey property since 2006 when it was acquired for $1.735 million. Originally designed by Venice architect Lise Claiborne Matthews with later renovations by the Venice-based architecture firm Gabor + Allen, the low-profile two-story contemporary is secured behind a rusted steel gate and all but invisible behind a tall wall and a higher hedge on one of Venice’s pedestrian-only “walk-streets” just outside the urbane Abbott Kinney shopping and dining district with three and potentially four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,018-square-feet.

Airy, open-plan interior spaces feature molding-free expanses of gallery white walls perfect for displaying artwork and an interesting, industrial-meets-country cottage mix of polished concrete floors and both ashy brown stained and white-painted hardwood floorboards. A puny entry vestibule spills directly into an unexpectedly over-sized, high-ceiled and skylight topped dining room that opens at one end to the front garden and at its other to a smartly arranged center island kitchen fitted with jet black counter tops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinetry. It’s two steps down from the kitchen to the living room that’s anchored by a minimalistic raised hearth fireplace and spills out to the backyard though a wide bank of glass panels that disappear into the walls when fully open.

More Dirt

Easily converted to a fourth bedroom with an en suite bathroom, the main floor family room/media lounge has a slightly vaulted ceiling and black-out shades over a room-wide bank of windows and two guest bedrooms on the second floor share a hall bathroom done up in all white except for punchy orange and red pixilated tile work that surrounds the tub and shower. Also upstairs, and, like the other two bedrooms, with white-painted hardwood floors, the master bedroom offers a small private deck, a good-sized walk-in closet, and a concrete, wood and tile accented bathroom.

A single-car garage with a glass-panel roll up door opens to a gated parking pad accessible from an alleyway that runs behind the property and has been converted to an office/studio space while the sun-dappled backyard, not much larger than a decent sized courtyard and privatized by towering stands of bamboo, includes a built-in fire pit surrounded by a deep, cushioned banquette under an alluringly riotous spray of fuchsia-hued Bougainvillea.

Online resources indicate the couple unsuccessfully attempted to sell the house in 2008, at the difficult height of the most recent housing crash, first at $3.8 million and then at $3.5 million. And, after it popped up as a rental in 2017 at $11,500 per month, the couple set the house out for sale earlier this year with a too aggressive asking price of $3.699 million that dropped to a still too high $3.499 before it was taken off the market.

The New York City born and bred Raver is best known for the 2001 blockbuster film “Night at the Museum” and her stints on “Third Watch,” “24,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” while Boyer wrote and directed the little seen Wilmer Valderrama-starring 2015 feature “To Whom It May Concern.” Together they executive produced and directed the upcoming Lifetime channel TV movie “Tempting Fate,” starring Alyssa Milano, the first of three movies based on the novels of bestselling author Jane Green.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Dirt

  • Kim Raver House

    Kim Raver and Manu Boyer Re-List Modern Bungalow in Venice (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer re-listed a sophisticated contemporary bungalow in the still somewhat gritty and funky but none-the-less sought after heart of Venice, Calif., with a new and lower price of $3.399 million. Married since 2000, the couple have owned the modestly sized but, for most people, still prohibitively pricey property since […]

  • Kristin Cavallari House

    Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Procure Tony Hobby Farm Near Nashville

    Actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer re-listed a sophisticated contemporary bungalow in the still somewhat gritty and funky but none-the-less sought after heart of Venice, Calif., with a new and lower price of $3.399 million. Married since 2000, the couple have owned the modestly sized but, for most people, still prohibitively pricey property since […]

  • Jennie Garth Selling Studio City Home

    ‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Lists Home Above Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer re-listed a sophisticated contemporary bungalow in the still somewhat gritty and funky but none-the-less sought after heart of Venice, Calif., with a new and lower price of $3.399 million. Married since 2000, the couple have owned the modestly sized but, for most people, still prohibitively pricey property since […]

  • Billy Bob Thronton Sells Malibu Home

    Billy Bob Thornton Takes a Hit on Malibu Home Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer re-listed a sophisticated contemporary bungalow in the still somewhat gritty and funky but none-the-less sought after heart of Venice, Calif., with a new and lower price of $3.399 million. Married since 2000, the couple have owned the modestly sized but, for most people, still prohibitively pricey property since […]

  • Ellen Pompeo Selling Hollywood Home

    Ellen Pompeo Sells Spanish Villa in Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer re-listed a sophisticated contemporary bungalow in the still somewhat gritty and funky but none-the-less sought after heart of Venice, Calif., with a new and lower price of $3.399 million. Married since 2000, the couple have owned the modestly sized but, for most people, still prohibitively pricey property since […]

  • Cher House

    Cher Lists Rustically Secluded, Semi-Tudor In-Town Retreat

    Actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer re-listed a sophisticated contemporary bungalow in the still somewhat gritty and funky but none-the-less sought after heart of Venice, Calif., with a new and lower price of $3.399 million. Married since 2000, the couple have owned the modestly sized but, for most people, still prohibitively pricey property since […]

  • James Woods House

    James Woods Sells Hollywood Hills Mid-Century Post-and-Beam (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actress Kim Raver and filmmaker Manu Boyer re-listed a sophisticated contemporary bungalow in the still somewhat gritty and funky but none-the-less sought after heart of Venice, Calif., with a new and lower price of $3.399 million. Married since 2000, the couple have owned the modestly sized but, for most people, still prohibitively pricey property since […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad