You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Nealon Gives It Another Go in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
KevinNealon_PPR2
KevinNealon_PPR3
KevinNealon_PPR4
KevinNealon_PPR5
View Gallery 16 Images
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Price:
$5 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,600 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more simply understood as $5 million. Currently portraying a dullard contractor on the Matt LeBlanc starring sitcom “Man with a Plan,” Nealon and actress Susan Yeagley, married more than a dozen years, have long sought the sale of the home they bought in 2010 for $3.45 million. Beginning over the summer of 2016 and continuing throughout 2017, the property was on and off the market at prices that started at $5.3 million and dropped to $4.7 million, $300,000 less than its current listing price, before it disappeared from the open market in the first weeks of 2018.

Built in 2009 as an elegant Georgian meets classic Colonial mash-up and imbued with what marketing materials call a “contemporary flare,” the white clapboard-clad and white brick accented residence sits tightly on a .16-acre corner parcel with seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 5,600-square-feet over three floors. An eye-catching, cornflower blue door set into an arched porch hints at the home’s myriad designer finishes that include white oak floorboards stained a rich, caramel color; silver leafed ceiling insets; and thick, double and triple crown moldings in main floor public rooms.

More Dirt

Dispensing with the unnecessary, ersatz grandeur of the far-too-common double-height foyer, the otherwise ample center hall foyer maintains a sense of grace and intimacy with a ceiling height equal to those in the flanking formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and both with windows that extend from floor to ceiling. Organized around a 14-foot long island, the high-end, chef-accommodating kitchen opens over a peninsula snack bar to an informal dining space and family room with cushioned windows seats on either side of a TV-surmounted fireplace. A wide bank of glass sliders leads to a grassy and unarguably compact, courtyard-sized yard surrounded by a towering hedgerow.

A main floor office has custom built-ins and the upper level master suite offers a fireplace and a marble bathroom with steam shower as well as a huge, private rooftop deck with over-the-treetops mountain view, wet bar and cushioned, built-in lounge banquette. A spacious basement designed for casual entertaining includes den with kitchenette/dining nook and French doors to a lower terrace with direct access to the backyard. There’s also access to a two-car garage, a small gym, a large laundry room and an en suite bedroom for staff or guests.

The Yeagley-Nealons previously owned a three-bedroom and three-bathroom getaway condo in a small, waterfront complex in Captiva, Fla., property records indicate was sold in early 2016 for $1.1 million, almost 2.5 times the $455,000 Nealon paid for the place in 1991.

Listing photos: The Agency

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Dirt

  • Kevin Nealon House

    Kevin Nealon Gives It Another Go in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

    After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more […]

  • Ben McKenzie House

    Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin List Gotham Condo

    After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more […]

  • Ryan Eggold Los Angeles Home

    'Blacklist' Actor Ryan Eggold’s Hollywood Hills Pad Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more […]

  • Marc Merrill

    Riot Games' Marc Merrill to Sell Santa Monica Property (EXCLUSIVE)

    After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more […]

  • Adam Carolla Lists Home in La

    Adam Carolla Lists Home in La Cañada Flintridge (EXCLUSIVE)

    After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more […]

  • David Beckham House

    David and Victoria Beckham Make Bank on Secret Sale in Beverly Hills

    After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more […]

  • Bradley Cooper House

    Bradley Cooper Picks Up $13.5 Million Manhattan Townhouse

    After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad