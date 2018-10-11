Kevin Nealon Gives It Another Go in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

After unsuccessful attempts in both 2016 and 2017, “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, renowned for his role as a bumbling, thoroughly unethical accountant on the Showtime dark comedy “Weeds,” is giving it another go in Pacific Palisades, Calif., listing a casually luxurious home in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood for $4,999,999, an amount more simply understood as $5 million. Currently portraying a dullard contractor on the Matt LeBlanc starring sitcom “Man with a Plan,” Nealon and actress Susan Yeagley, married more than a dozen years, have long sought the sale of the home they bought in 2010 for $3.45 million. Beginning over the summer of 2016 and continuing throughout 2017, the property was on and off the market at prices that started at $5.3 million and dropped to $4.7 million, $300,000 less than its current listing price, before it disappeared from the open market in the first weeks of 2018.

Built in 2009 as an elegant Georgian meets classic Colonial mash-up and imbued with what marketing materials call a “contemporary flare,” the white clapboard-clad and white brick accented residence sits tightly on a .16-acre corner parcel with seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 5,600-square-feet over three floors. An eye-catching, cornflower blue door set into an arched porch hints at the home’s myriad designer finishes that include white oak floorboards stained a rich, caramel color; silver leafed ceiling insets; and thick, double and triple crown moldings in main floor public rooms.

More Dirt Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin List Gotham Condo

Dispensing with the unnecessary, ersatz grandeur of the far-too-common double-height foyer, the otherwise ample center hall foyer maintains a sense of grace and intimacy with a ceiling height equal to those in the flanking formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and both with windows that extend from floor to ceiling. Organized around a 14-foot long island, the high-end, chef-accommodating kitchen opens over a peninsula snack bar to an informal dining space and family room with cushioned windows seats on either side of a TV-surmounted fireplace. A wide bank of glass sliders leads to a grassy and unarguably compact, courtyard-sized yard surrounded by a towering hedgerow.

A main floor office has custom built-ins and the upper level master suite offers a fireplace and a marble bathroom with steam shower as well as a huge, private rooftop deck with over-the-treetops mountain view, wet bar and cushioned, built-in lounge banquette. A spacious basement designed for casual entertaining includes den with kitchenette/dining nook and French doors to a lower terrace with direct access to the backyard. There’s also access to a two-car garage, a small gym, a large laundry room and an en suite bedroom for staff or guests.

The Yeagley-Nealons previously owned a three-bedroom and three-bathroom getaway condo in a small, waterfront complex in Captiva, Fla., property records indicate was sold in early 2016 for $1.1 million, almost 2.5 times the $455,000 Nealon paid for the place in 1991.

Listing photos: The Agency