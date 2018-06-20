You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kenny Rogers Sheds Mansion in Atlanta Suburbs (EXCLUSIVE)

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has sold his opulent mansion in the leafy northern suburbs of Atlanta for not quite $2.4 million. The three-time Grammy-winning singer, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, purchased the 1.5-acre estate in 2012 for $1.5 million and first set it out for sale four years ago with a gambler’s wild-eyed optimism, at $4.8 million. Tax records show the theatrical, Mediterranean-inspired residence measures in at almost 13,000 square feet with six bedrooms and eight full and four half bathrooms plus an astonishing 10 fireplaces.

Gilt-trimmed wrought-iron entry gates and a double-height foyer with twin curved staircases give way to palatial formal living and dining rooms. Family quarters incorporate a colossal, double-island eat-in kitchen along with a conservatory; a family room/game room with full bar; and a movie theater with stadium seating.

Atop the garage, a one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment is suitable for family or live-in staff; the sprawling master suite encompasses two boutique-like dressing rooms and a decadent, marble-floored bathroom with shiny brass fixtures.

The now 79-year-old country crooner is certainly no stranger to lavish living. He once owned two of Los Angeles’ most illustrious estates: Liongate in Bel-Air, which most recently traded in 2015 for more than $46 million, and The Knoll in Beverly Hills, which he sold in the mid-’80s for more than $20 million to Marvin Davis and is now owned by discount tool tycoon Eric Smidt.

