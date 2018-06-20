Kenny Rogers Sheds Mansion in Atlanta Suburbs (EXCLUSIVE)

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has sold his opulent mansion in the leafy northern suburbs of Atlanta for not quite $2.4 million. The three-time Grammy-winning singer, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, purchased the 1.5-acre estate in 2012 for $1.5 million and first set it out for sale four years ago with a gambler’s wild-eyed optimism, at $4.8 million. Tax records show the theatrical, Mediterranean-inspired residence measures in at almost 13,000 square feet with six bedrooms and eight full and four half bathrooms plus an astonishing 10 fireplaces.

Gilt-trimmed wrought-iron entry gates and a double-height foyer with twin curved staircases give way to palatial formal living and dining rooms. Family quarters incorporate a colossal, double-island eat-in kitchen along with a conservatory; a family room/game room with full bar; and a movie theater with stadium seating.

Atop the garage, a one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment is suitable for family or live-in staff; the sprawling master suite encompasses two boutique-like dressing rooms and a decadent, marble-floored bathroom with shiny brass fixtures.

The now 79-year-old country crooner is certainly no stranger to lavish living. He once owned two of Los Angeles’ most illustrious estates: Liongate in Bel-Air, which most recently traded in 2015 for more than $46 million, and The Knoll in Beverly Hills, which he sold in the mid-’80s for more than $20 million to Marvin Davis and is now owned by discount tool tycoon Eric Smidt.

listing photos: Beacham & Co.