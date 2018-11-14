Kenny G Lists Rustic-Luxe Farmhouse in Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

Preeminent soprano saxophonist Kenny G, known for his schmaltzy, smooth jazz stylings, has listed a gated property in the foothills above Coldwater Canyon in Studio City, Calif., at a smidgen less than $4 million. The kinky-haired, 16-time Grammy-nominated musician purchased the half-acre hillside property in 2007 for $2.85 million. Invisible behind a high wall and even taller row of trees, the rustic-luxe Connecticut-style farmhouse sits behind gates at the end of a long driveway with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in close to 4,000 square feet. A separate guesthouse with bathroom is outfitted as a soundproofed recording studio.

A stone bridge that arches over a babbling, waterfall-fed brook connects the parking area to a charming front porch. A classic Dutch door opens to flagstone-paved entry that steps down to a combination living and dining room with glossy, mahogany-toned wood floors, 12-pane French doors and a fireplace bracketed by floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. A cozy den/library offers extensive built-ins plus a fireplace and a massive skylight that floods the updated, country-flavored kitchen with sunlight. The adjoining family room has a stacked-stone fireplace between French doors under a dramatically vaulted ceiling. The second-floor master suite pampers with a fireplace, marble-floored bathroom, fitted walk-in closet and separate boudoir. There’s also a gym and private deck nested into the surrounding treetops, a built-in barbecue under a vine-laden pergola and a slim, lap-lane swimming pool and spa.

The oft-mocked but top-selling musician, now in his early 60s with around 75 million albums sold worldwide, has long made his primary home behind the gates of a sprawling, bluff-top compound on Malibu’s prestigious Point Dume. He acquired the first of the compound’s two properties in 1998 for $12.5 million and about two years later shelled out another $3 million for a neighboring property that together total 2.6 acres.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices