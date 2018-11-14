Katie Cassidy Eyes Sale in the Encino Foothills (EXCLUSIVE)

An updated mid-century residence tucked into the foothills above Encino, Calif., and owned by actress and showbiz scion Katie Cassidy, daughter of late “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy, has come up for sale at just under $2.1 million. The “Arrow” star purchased the then-freshly renovated residence in early 2017 for $1.56 million. As was previously noted by the property gossips at the L.A. Times, the turn-key residence is also available as a rental at $14,000 per month. Outfitted with a comprehensive home automation system that controls a camera-equipped security apparatus and automated window shades, the single-story residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in not quite 3,000 square feet.

Solid wood double doors open to an angled, open-plan living and dining space with wide-plank wood floors and broad banks of glass sliders and skylights that fill the house with natural light. Shiplap-style pine paneling in the living room makes a casual counterpoint behind a fireplace with an unexpectedly baronial stone mantelpiece.

The secluded master retreat features a built-in bed that incorporates a hidden television on a pneumatic lift. There’s also a private terrace with an unsightly freestanding spa, a skylight-topped spa-style bathroom and a bedroom-size walk-in closet/dressing room.

The back of the house snugly hugs a boomerang-shaped swimming pool and concrete terrace that gives way to a narrow faux-grass strip that wraps around the house to an expansive, tree-shaded yard with an over-the-hedgerow mountain view of the San Fernando Valley.

listing photos: Kennedy Wilson Real Estate