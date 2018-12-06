×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kathryn Bigelow Lists Lofty Villa Between Beverly Hills and Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
KathrynBigelow_BH2
KathrynBigelow_BH3
KathrynBigelow_BH4
KathrynBigelow_BH5
View Gallery 18 Images
Location:
Beverly Hills (Post Office), Calif.
Price:
$12.9 million
Size:
4,236 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win an Academy Award in the Best Director category for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010, has her long-time home in the mansion-dotted mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City, Calif., up for sale at $12.9 million. The two-time Oscar-winning director of the critically lauded box office dud “Detroit” (2017) stands to realize an exponential profit on the secluded property she’s owned since 1989 when she and then new husband, also exceptionally accomplished filmmaker James Cameron, bought it for $1.8 million. Tax records show the property was transferred to Bigelow in the fall of 1992, the year after the dissolution of the erstwhile couple’s brief marriage.

Sequestered down a rustic, little-known lane where it’s nuzzled into the rugged landscape along a slender ridge and softened by its rugged natural surroundings, the muscularly massed concrete and glass villa presides over almost two mostly hillside acres with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms between the 4,236-square-foot main house and poolside guesthouse. Capacious, rigorously linear interiors that evoke an urban loft space and make use of humble materials utilized in a luxurious manner feature 16-foot exposed beam ceilings, a mix of hardwood and concrete floors and tremendous expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows balanced against vast, chalky white walls reminiscent of a contemporary art gallery.

More Dirt

A minimalist firebox carved out of an otherwise uninterrupted stretch of smooth concrete that extends all the way to the ceiling provides an effective anchor to the unquestionably cavernous living room and beyond the adjoining dining space, which is warmed by a second minimalist fireplace, the expensively utilitarian kitchen has simple but undoubtedly bespoke wood cabinets and premium grade commercial-style stainless steel appliances. There’s also a more intimately proportioned library/office with a full wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and, tucked under a cantilevered end of the living room with a towering, double-height wall of glass that frames an, ahem, cinematic view over the city lights of the San Fernando Valley, a media lounge with state-of-the-art projection system and convenient wet bar.

Guests are accommodated in a cozy en suite bedroom and/or a more ample suite above the garage that’s large enough to accommodate a spacious sitting area and also includes a balcony and bathroom. In a lower level wing of its own, the master suite comprises a grandly double-height and glass-walled bedroom with fireplace and remote-controlled sun shades plus a lofted sitting room, a roomy walk-in closet and a bathroom that includes a cedar sauna box and a lengthy, double-sink vanity daringly floated against a solid wall of floor-to-ceiling glass.

A stone staircase swerves gently down from a tree-shaded graveled patio outside the living, dining and kitchen areas and through a naturalistic, drought considering hillside garden to a swimming pool, spa and pool house serenely and smartly positioned in the picturesque, sun-dappled afternoon shadow of mature oaks.

The bi-coastal “Zero Dark Thirty” director, an executive producer on the upcoming, Ben Affleck staring crime-drama “Triple Frontier,” scooped up an historic and postcard-perfect 72-acre horse property in a particularly bucolic area of upstate New York in late 2016 for $2.6 million and last year she sold a just shy of 1,700-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bathroom loft-style condominium in a discreetly posh, doorman attended boutique building in the northwest corner of New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood for $2.4 million. Unfortunately for the acclaimed filmmaker, and not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, the sale price was a bank account brutalizing $600,000 less than the slightly more than $3 million she paid for the place just over two years earlier.

The property is listed with Joan Cohen and Victoria Risko at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Dirt

  • Kathryn Bigelow House

    Kathryn Bigelow Lists Lofty Villa Between Beverly Hills and Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

    Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win an Academy Award in the Best Director category for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010, has her long-time home in the mansion-dotted mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City, Calif., up for sale at $12.9 million. The two-time Oscar-winning director of the critically lauded box office dud “Detroit” (2017) [...]

  • Judd Apatow House

    Apatow and Mann Spend Big for Mansion-Sized Santa Monica Penthouse

    Though they’ve long owned a classy mansion on three-quarters of an acre of landscaped grounds less than four miles away, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann have splashed out $14.5 million for a mansion-sized penthouse atop an iconic 1960s Santa Monica, Calif., high-rise designed by renown architect A. Quincy Jones. According to an article in the [...]

  • Gary Oldham Sells Los Feliz Home

    Gary Oldman Secretly Sells to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler (EXCLUSIVE)

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin [...]

  • Max Mutchnick Buys Beverly Hills Mansion

    Max Mutchnick Nabs Mansion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and high-powered entertainment industry attorney Erik Hyman have splashed out nearly $14.5 million for a Beverly Hills mansion sold by Symantec CEO Greg Clark and previously owned by televised talent competition tycoon Simon Fuller. Built in the 1920s and partly obscured behind a tall hedge and perfectly pruned row [...]

  • Eva Longoria Sells Los Angeles Mansion

    Eva Longoria Set to Throw Estate in Hills Overboard

    Eva Longoria is so eager to dump her former compound high in the Hollywood Hills that she’s willing to endure a $1.6 million dollar gut punch to her pocketbook on the sprawling, multi-acre property she scooped up about three years ago from Tom Cruise for $11.4 million and now has available at the bargain-basement price [...]

  • Rihanna House

    Rihanna Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just over six months after her Los Angeles residence was busted into by an intruder/stalker who hung around inside the lavish house for 12 hours, mononymic Barbadian pop phenom Rihanna has unsurprisingly hoisted the property near the base of Nichols Canyon up for sale at $7.495 million. The nine-time Grammy winning fashion icon purchased the [...]

  • Demi Lovato House

    Demi Lovato Rents Out Laurel Canyon Residence

    Not having much luck selling her recently acquired Los Angeles home where over the summer she overdosed on Oxycodone laced with Fentanyl, Disney darling turned internationally renown pop-rock star Demi Lovato has put the three-story contemporary out for rent at $39,500 per month. The 13-time Teen Choice Award and five-time People’s Choice Award winner purchased [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad