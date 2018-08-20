Documentary Producer Justin Wilkes Lists Iconic East Hampton Architectural

Emmy and Peabody winning documentary producer Justin Wilkes, newly tapped to captain Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Documentaries, has his carefully restored, meticulously maintained and sensitively updated architectural hideaway in a low-key area of high-toned East Hampton, N.Y., up for grabs for $2.5 million. Nominated for an Oscar in 2015 for the acclaimed Netflix biopic “What Happened, Miss Simone?”, Wilkes acquired the internationally renown modernist residence not quite two years ago for $1.75 million. Invisible from the road on 2.82 thickly wooded acres in the bucolic Northwest Woods area, the modestly proportioned two-story contemporary cottage was designed and built in the late sixties by iconoclast architect Charles Gwathmey for artist Joe Sedacca. Still known in architectural circles as Sedacca House, the unconventional residence was only the third house built by the late architect and his first commission.

In a cheeky nod to the more traditional cedar shingled cottages and mansions that then and still ubiquitously populate the Hamptons, the approximately 1,200-square-foot residence’s puzzle-like collection of interlocking geometric volumes are wrapped in vertical cedar planks interrupted by vast expanses of glass. Slate tile floors and cedar planks on the interior walls connect the light filled two-bedroom and two bathroom residence with its natural surroundings and a sixteen-foot Airstream trailer parked just outside the living room and offered as part of the sale serves as additional guest quarters.

In grand and thrilling gesture for such a petite dwelling, the ceiling soars to 18 feet in the living and dining room that additionally features a thickly cushioned built-in dining banquette and an austere fireplace set into a two-story wall of glass that looks out to the ruggedly scenic woodlands that surround and sequester the house. Discreetly positioned out of sight from the living and dining room, the unusually curvilinear kitchen is fitted with humble white laminate counter tops on simple white cabinetry and a canary yellow pocket door signifies entry to a combination guest bathroom and laundry room. There’s a guest bedroom just off the living room and a sculptural corkscrew staircase winds up to a mezzanine that comprises of a small den with a gigantic window atop a built-in dresser and a cozily compact master bedroom and bathroom. The slate floor tiles extend out from the living room to an elevated entertainment terrace that gives way to a grassy yard and heated swimming pool.

The New York City-based producer, who owns a two-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom apartment on the 14th floor of an august, Rosario Candela-designed co-operative apartment house on Manhattan’s lower Fifth Avenue he snatched up in 2011 for $1.5 million, has had an influential hand in the production of scores of documentary-style programs that include the Emmy winning AOL web series “Park Bench with Steve Buscemi,” the Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” and the four-part Showtime docuseries “The Fourth Estate” that takes an inside peek at the New York Times as it covers of the trials, tribulations and near constant tumult of the Trump presidency.

The property is represented by Michael Schultz at Corcoran.