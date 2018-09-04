Julie Yorn Quickly Lands a Buyer in Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

Film producer Julie Yorn, nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2017 for the neo-Western crime drama “Hell or High Water,” recently listed a 1930s Spanish Colonial residence along a prime street in Los Angeles’ prosperous Brentwood area at almost $6.3 million; digital listings indicate the property is already in escrow to be sold to an unknown buyer for an unknown amount. Yorn, a producer on the upcoming Kristen Stewart-starring biopic “Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy,” about the made-up persona and infamous faux-author JT LeRoy, purchased the property in 2001 for a bit more than $3.1 million with her now former husband, powerhouse entertainment attorney Kevin Yorn. Property records indicate she retained the residence in their mid-aughts divorce. Sequestered behind double driveway gates on just over half of an acre, the charmingly ivy-clad and comfortably luxurious residence offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms in about 4,400 square feet.

An inviting porch opens to a foyer flanked by an ample pair of sitting rooms, both with fireplaces and glossy wood floors, the smaller large enough to accommodate a baby grand piano, the larger with several sets of French doors that fill the room with natural light. The adjoining dining room features a cylindrical crystal chandelier hung from a coffered ceiling. The all-white kitchen, finished with a mix of marble and butcher-block countertops, includes a sunny informal dining space.

More Dirt Morena Baccarin Sells Atwater Village Duplex (EXCLUSIVE)

Two of the three second-floor guest bedrooms share a large terrace; the wall-to-wall carpeted master suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace between arched display niches, French doors to a private balcony, extensive closet space and a marble-accented bathroom with jetted garden tub set into a windowed corner.

Vintage brick terraces dot the lush, tropically planted grounds that encompass a built-in barbecue area, a classically Southern California kidney-shaped swimming pool and — all but invisible behind a high hedge and dense wall of foliage — a lighted tennis court next to an open-air viewing cabana.