Apatow and Mann Spend Big for Mansion-Sized Santa Monica Penthouse

Though they’ve long owned a classy mansion on three-quarters of an acre of landscaped grounds less than four miles away, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann have splashed out $14.5 million for a mansion-sized penthouse atop an iconic 1960s Santa Monica, Calif., high-rise designed by renown architect A. Quincy Jones. According to an article in the Wall Street Journal from when the lavishly proportioned penthouse was set out for sale a few months ago at $15 million, the tautly tailored contemporary building was once owned by Tinseltown heart throb William Holden. It’s unclear if Holden occupied the penthouse but the Emmy and Oscar-winning actor resided in the building in 1981 when he slipped while intoxicated and bled to death from a severe laceration to his forehead.

Two secured elevators open directly into the sprawling, full-floor spread that contains six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in more than 8,000-square-feet. Vast walls of glass sliders spill out to wrap around terracing with panoramic views that take in the Century City skyline as it sweeps over Santa Monica to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, across to the ocean’s curved horizon and all the way around the Malibu’s Point Dume. With glossy, textured wood floors, a walk-in wet bar and a carved stone fireplace that might look more at home in a French chateau than a glass-walled penthouse overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the cavernously airy living room is flooded with light through three walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and an immense, pyramidical sky light.

More Dirt Gary Oldman Secretly Sells to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler (EXCLUSIVE)

There is additionally a separate formal dining room, a library and an office plus an eat-in kitchen and media lounge. There are four ample guest bedrooms, one of which was used by the seller as a gym, plus two master suites, one with a dressing corridor lined with haberdashery-style wardrobes and another with a combination dressing room and bathroom bathed in rust-colored marble and decked out with a jetted tub next to a south-facing picture window filled with an unobstructed coastline view that includes the neon-lit Santa Monica Pier. A 2,100-square-foot roof private terrace with wrap around city, mountain and ocean views offers plenty of space for sunset watching and star-gazing with a spa tub and barbecue center while the full-service luxury complex offers its well-heeled residents an attended lobby with concierge services, a business conference center, a fitness facility and a lushly landscaped Zen-inspired garden.

The Hollywood power couple, who sold an ocean-front home in Malibu’s exclusive Colony enclave in 2016 for $11.5 million, have long made their primary residence in Los Angeles a more than 10,000-square-foot white brick traditional in a prime pocket of L.A.’s Brentwood area they scooped up in 2009 for $18.25 million and in 2013 the Apatow-Manns dropped a bit more than $9.4 million on a full-floor condo in a posh, early 20th-century Georgian-inspired boutique apartment house on the impossibly chic border between New York City’s West Village and Meatpacking District.

Listing photos: Nourmand & Associates