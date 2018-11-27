TV Producer Jonathan Littman Picks Up Sherman Oaks Mini-Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran television producer and entertainment industry heavy-hitter Jonathan Littman, president of Jerry Bruckheimer Television where he oversees the crime-fantasy series “Lucifer” along with the long-running reality competition series “The Amazing Race” and the “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” juggernaut, has paid a bit more than $4.7 million for a traditional, Colonial-style mini-mansion in Sherman Oaks, California.

Designed by local architect Jon Brouse and built in 2008 with a brick base and second story clad in classic white clapboard with black window shutters, the nearly 7,400-square-foot residence prominently presides over an extravagantly landscaped corner parcel of more than one-third of an acre with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s another poolside bathroom with outside entrance and a semi-detached guesthouse above the three-car garage contains another bathroom.

Comfortable and casual but finely detailed and definitely luxurious interiors include a variety of amply proportioned public entertaining and family living areas that feature high ceilings, walnut wood floors, bespoke millwork and moldings and more French doors than anyone would care to count. A long, tented pavilion that shades an outdoor kitchen and dining terrace divides the hedge-privatized backyard into two distinct areas, one side has extensive stone terracing and a fire pit while the other has a swimming pool, spa and flat expanse of faux-grass.

Littman, a ten-time Emmy winner, appears to be downsizing his residential circumstances; In 2011 he paid $4.2 million — remarkably less than it’s almost $6 million asking price — for a Tuscan-inspired villa of more than 9,000-square-feet in the affluent Amestoy Estates neighborhood of Encino that was featured as the home of Vinny Chase (Adrien Grenier) on the seventh season of “Entourage”. He also maintains a ten-acre equestrian compound in Ojai, Calif., that came for sale a few years ago at $7 million and remains available at the much reduced price of $4.5 million.

listing photos: The Agency