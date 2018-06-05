Joe Mantegna Lands Historic Hollywood Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Widely known for his silver screen role in “The Godfather: Part III” and, for the past 10-plus years, as an abrasive FBI profiler on the long-running “Criminal Minds” TV series, Joe Mantegna has added to his bulky residential property portfolio with the not quite $1.3 million purchase of a showbiz-pedigreed Spanish bungalow in the Hollywood Hills.

Built in 1926 and extensively remodeled with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a wee bit more than 1,700 square feet, the white-stucco and red-tile-roofed bungalow is, as noted in marketing materials, rumored to once have been the hideaway of movie pioneer Jack Warner as well as seven-time Oscar-winning makeup artist Rick Baker, “The Great Gatsby” actress Kathryn Leigh Scott and an unnamed Playboy Bunny.

The slender but voluminous living room has a Spanish tile-accented corner fireplace and a soaring, 16-foot exposed-wood ceiling; the spacious dining room, completely open to a kitchen equipped with rustic faux-distressed cabinetry, features a circular mosaic floor medallion. The master suite, a multi-room combination of two former bedrooms on the upper floor, opens to both a private terrace and a house-wide balcony that overlooks the small, private, wedge-shaped backyard.

In addition to a three-story beachfront house in Oxnard, Calif., he quietly acquired in 2016 for $4.9 million, the versatile actor, producer and firearm enthusiast, a 1984 Tony winner for “Glengarry Glen Ross,” since 1991 the voice of Fat Tony on “The Simpsons” and a producer/host for several gun-related docu-series on The Outdoor Channel, owns at least half a dozen other residential properties in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, most of them modest and presumably purchased as investments.

