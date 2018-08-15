You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joe Jonas Lists Luxury Farmhouse in Los Angeles

Location:
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$4.25 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Almost a year after he and English actress Sophie Turner of “Game of Thrones” fame got engaged and six months after they were spotted checking out swanky, multi-million dollar apartments in New York City’s Greenwich Village, international pop superstar Joe Jonas listed his casually dapper home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., at $4.25 million. Once the frontman for the insanely popular sibling-based boy band Jonas Brothers and now fronting the pop band DNCE, “The Voice” coach, who turns 29 years old today, acquired the then brand new home in February 2016 for $3.7 million. So the scuttlebutt goes, Jonas briefly shared the house with younger brother Nick who is also newly engaged but to Indian actress and beauty queen Priyanka Chopra. Described in marketing materials as an “outstanding example of a luxury farmhouse” and dubbed The Sutton House, the approximately 5,600-square-foot residence, listed with Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency, sits behind gates on an all but pancake flat one-quarter of an acre mid-block parcel along a leafy, sought after street with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A wide, center hall entrance gallery and stair hall with wide plank oak floorboards that run throughout most of the house opens to adjoining living and dining rooms, both with a tongue and groove paneled ceiling treatment, the former with an austerely modern fireplace, and the latter with a snazzy light fixture reminiscent of a complex chemical compound structure. With a crisply graphic mix of snow-white solid surface countertops on glossy black lacquered cabinetry, the kitchen opens at one end to a well-stocked butler’s pantry/wet bar and at the other end to a window lined breakfast nook. A long work island with integrated snack counter separates the kitchen from the family room where a fireplace is flanked by bookshelves and a wide bank of accordion folding glass panels peel open to an inviting, farmhouse-style porch that overlooks the back yard. Equipped with comprehensive home automation system, the residence also includes a den with custom built-ins where Jonas keeps a small collection of Jonas Brothers and DNCE memorabilia as well as a state-of the-art home theater with black leather theater recliners and upholstered wall panels for sound buffering.

There are two en suite guest bedrooms plus a junior master bedroom that luxuriously offers a deluxe bathroom and a wardrobe-lined dressing room. The main master suite privately faces the backyard on the upper level and provides a fireplace, a lounge area with glass door to a private terrace, a walk-in closet wrapped in floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes, and a spacious bathroom with a classic claw footed soaking tub and over-sized steam shower lined in always stylish white subway tiles.

A deep, stone-paved porch outside of the kitchen and family room overlooks a grassy yard surrounded by thick, skyscraping hedges that thwart the curious eyes of neighbors. A somewhat anemic trellis structure attached to the back of the house spans a small dining terrace next to a built-in barbecue and a picturesque pair of olive trees stand sentry on either side of a negative edge spa that spills over into a dark bottom swimming pool bordered by thick carpets of bountifully irrigated lawn. Beyond the pool, a towering lone palm sways over a charming, barn-style pool house with convenient bathroom.

Prior to buying in the modern farmhouse in Sherman Oaks, Jonas briefly owned a five-bedroom and three-bathroom vaguely Tudor-style European-inspired villa behind gates on a busy West Hollywood, Calif., thoroughfare he picked up in May 2014 for $2.595 million and sold in late 2015 for $2.88 million.

