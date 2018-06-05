Aussie Comedian Jim Jefferies Upgrades to Brand New House in Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

Unapologetically crass Australian stand-up comedian, actor, writer and political commentator Jim Jefferies has upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the $3.15 million purchase of a newly built house in a leafy pocket of Studio City. Described in marketing materials as a “modern farmhouse,” the board-and-batten-sided family-sized domicile has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in more than 5,100 square feet protected by an extensive, camera-equipped security system.

The front door opens directly into a cavernous, loft-like combination living and dining room with matte-finished wide-plank floorboards and wood beams across the ceiling in the dining area. Anchored by a minimalist marble fireplace, the living room has a vaulted ceiling. A pass-through butler’s pantry connects the dining area to a gigantic, double-island kitchen fitted with every culinary bell and whistle money can buy. The kitchen is open to a spacious dining area and family room that features a fireplace set into an ebony-tile wall. A small office, an en suite bedroom for guests or staff and a state-of-the-art home theater complete the main floor. Glass sliders in the family room open to the backyard where there’s a built-in grilling station with bar seating, a swimming pool and spa and an almost 250-square-foot poolside cabana with over-sized marble fireplace and bathroom.

Jefferies, creator and star of the critically acclaimed but short-lived FX sitcom “Legit” and currently host of “The Jim Jefferies Show,” a weekly series on global politics and culture, appears to have first set down real estate roots in Los Angeles in 2012 when he paid around $1.25 million for an approximately 3,500-square-foot Mediterranean villa in the Mount Olympus neighborhood.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker