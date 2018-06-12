Jim Belushi’s Brentwood Mansion Gets Price Chop

Jim Belushi has been busy trying to sell his Tuscan-style villa in Los Angeles’ much sought-after and exceedingly expensive Brentwood Park neighborhood. In early 2016, he tried an off-market whisper listing with an asking price of $42 million before officially putting it on the open market last year at $38.5 million. Now, he’s slashed the price by more than 20% to a smidgen below $30 million.

The “According to Jim” star, who popped up last year on the “Twin Peaks” reboot, purchased the approximately 1.3-acre spread in 2007, and had blue-chip architectural firm Ferguson & Shamamian custom-design the nearly 12,000-square-foot mansion he had outfitted in a comfortably sumptuous fashion by celebrated decorator Michael S. Smith. There are six bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms among the main house, pool house and detached guesthouse.

Authentic materials sourced from around the globe include reclaimed roof tiles from Venezuela, imported European fireplace mantels, Italian terra-cotta floor tiles and glazed bathroom tiles from Morocco. With an elegantly curved staircase, the intimately proportioned entrance hall opens to baronial formal living and dining rooms that both feature intricate ceiling tracery.

An extensive finished basement area includes a combination game room/screening room, a wine cellar and a gym/spa with sauna and steam room. The master suite offers a fireplace and a private terrace with a convenient staircase leading to a spa and cold-plunge grotto. Vine-draped porticoes for dining and lounging overlook lushly landscaped grounds that incorporate a swimming pool trimmed in Turkish travertine.

Belushi owns a smaller residence, also in Brentwood, that he’s held on to since 1987 when he bought it for $660,000. He also keeps an 8.5-acre oceanfront spread on Martha’s Vineyard that previously belonged to his late brother, John Belushi, as well as an 11.5-acre rural retreat near Eagle Point, Ore., he snagged in 2013 for $725,000 and custom built a rustic-luxe vacation cabin alongside the Rogue River.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland