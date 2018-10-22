Jessica Alba Rents Out Extra House in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

With a net worth the celebrity bean counters at Forbes estimated in 2017 to be about $200 million, veteran actress and self-made business tycoon Jessica Alba needs a few extra bucks about as much as a goose needs a nail file. None-the-less the entrepreneurial 2001 Golden Globe nominee listed one of the several multi-million dollar homes she owns in Beverly Hills, Calif., as a fully furnished luxury lease at $11,000 per month. Alba, who founded and sits as Chairwoman of the Board of The Honest Company, a nontoxic-household-goods juggernaut, purchased the modestly sized but expensively located property in 2002 for $1.1 million and in previous years has made the house the available for rent at slightly higher asking prices. Hidden behind an unattractive but practical driveway gate and protected by a state-of-the-art security system, the faux-quoined, mansard-roofed villa is perched on a precipitous hillside with knee-buckling views that sweep over the city with two and potentially three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,286-square-feet over four floors linked by a single corkscrew staircase.

Given a snazzy, glamour-tinged decorative do-over by Consort Home with lustrous, ebony hardwood floors and vivacious jewel-tone furnishings, the residence’s airy, comfortably sophisticated living spaces include: a double-height combination living and dining room with stone fireplace on the main floor; a compact but smartly arranged and well stocked kitchen with marble counter tops on dark cabinets with premium-quality stainless steel appliances; and, on the lowest level, a high-ceilinged entertainment lounge painted the color of denim and outfitted with a wet bar, pool table and 80-inch flat-screen television.

An ample en suite guest bedroom plus a small den convertible to a third bedroom with exterior entrance are cleverly contained on a discreet mezzanine level between the lower entertainment lounge and living/dining room on the main floor while the small terraces outside the penthouse level master suite and main floor living/dining room are conveniently connected by an exterior staircase and painted in a classic black and white checkerboard pattern with open, south-western views over Beverly Hills and across a wide swathe of Los Angeles.

Alba, co-star of the forthcoming law enforcement series “L.A.’s Finest” and set to co-star with Gary Oldman in the upcoming crime thriller “Killers Anonymous,” and husband Cash Warren, co-founder of the sock and underwear brand Pair of Thieves, lived for the last decade or so in an approximately 5,000-square-foot generically Mediterranean villa in the Franklin Canyon area of Beverly Hills they snapped up in 2008 for $4.05 million but they substantially up-sized their residential circumstances last year when they paid movie mogul Mike Medavoy $9.948 million for an approximately 8,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom and 8.5-bathroom modified Dutch Colonial plus detached guesthouse tucked behind gates on almost two acres along a gated and notoriously celeb-lined street in the rugged but ritzy mountains above Beverly Hills. The couple also owns a secluded, 13-acre tract of undeveloped residential land in the Franklin Canyon area of Beverly Hills that they scooped up in 2013 for $2 million.

Listing photos: Alba Realty