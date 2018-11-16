×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jesse Bradford Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Architectural

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
JesseBradford_HH2
JesseBradford_HH3
JesseBradford_HH4
JesseBradford_HH5
View Gallery 16 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.995 million
Size:
3,162 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the short-lived sitcom “Guys With Kids,” and, most recently, the final two seasons of the conspiracy thriller “Shooter,” purchased the lightly restored and partly updated residence in 2013 for $1.85 million. Designed by illustrious architect Richard Dorman, one of L.A.’s mid-century architectural elite, and built in the late 1950s along a tree-lined cul-de-sac high above Laurel Canyon on a street-to-street lot of more than a quarter of an acre, the single-story post-and-beam-built residence offers four bedrooms and three partially updated vintage bathrooms in almost 3,200-square-feet.The property is represented by Stefan Pommepuy at The Agency.

Open plan living spaces meander through the house and feature shallow-pitched exposed wood ceilings, entire walls of floor-to-ceiling plate-glass windows and a mix-and-match mélange of floor materials that include geometrically arranged charcoal colored slate tiles, polished brick pavers, pale beige wall-to-wall carpeting and, in the kitchen, deep brown hardwoods. A double-sided masonry fireplace with a wide lime accent stripe separates the living room from the family room while the adjoining dining area is open over a long peninsula and snack counter to an up-to-date all-white and stainless steel kitchen flooded with light through a row of clerestory windows. At the opposite side of the house, a den/library features custom-lit bookshelves and a sunken wet bar. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders open the house to a couple of courtyards and patios that wrap around the back of the house to a swimming pool surrounded by brick terracing.

More Dirt

The secluded neighborhood has long attracted high-profile entertainment industry types. Jonah Hill once owned the Richard Dorman designed home next door that was originally built for actress Beverly Garland and husband, Fillmore Crank; Documentary filmmaker Sara Lamm (“Dr. Bonner’s Magic Soapbox”) and director Matt Aselton now own a home once owned by comedy eminence Carol Leifer; And, though she now lives in Hancock Park with her rocker/songwriter/music producer wife, former 4 Non Blonde frontwoman Linda Perry, Sara Gilbert still owns a home in the ‘hood that came up for rent earlier this year at almost $20,000 per month.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Dirt

  • Jesse Bradford House

    Jesse Bradford Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Architectural

    Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the […]

  • Samuel L. Jackson House

    Samuel L. Jackson Seeks Buyer for New York City Condo

    Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the […]

  • Usher House

    Usher Takes Hit on Sale of Los Angeles Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the […]

  • Mary Parent House

    Mary Parent Sells Hollywood Pedigreed Pad in Historic Laughlin Park Enclave (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the […]

  • Alex Rodriguez House

    A-Rod Lists Celeb-Pedigreed Sunset Strip Contemporary

    Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the […]

  • Katie Cassidy Lists in Encino Foothills

    Katie Cassidy Eyes Sale in the Encino Foothills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the […]

  • Kenny G Lists Studio City Home

    Kenny G Lists Rustic-Luxe Farmhouse in Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad