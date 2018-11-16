Jesse Bradford Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Architectural

Actor Jesse Bradford, who got his start in showbiz as an infant on a Q-Tip commercial, has his architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence in a secluded cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills listed at next to $3 million. The former child actor, whose adult roles include the 2000 cult classic teen comedy “Bring It On,” the short-lived sitcom “Guys With Kids,” and, most recently, the final two seasons of the conspiracy thriller “Shooter,” purchased the lightly restored and partly updated residence in 2013 for $1.85 million. Designed by illustrious architect Richard Dorman, one of L.A.’s mid-century architectural elite, and built in the late 1950s along a tree-lined cul-de-sac high above Laurel Canyon on a street-to-street lot of more than a quarter of an acre, the single-story post-and-beam-built residence offers four bedrooms and three partially updated vintage bathrooms in almost 3,200-square-feet.The property is represented by Stefan Pommepuy at The Agency.

Open plan living spaces meander through the house and feature shallow-pitched exposed wood ceilings, entire walls of floor-to-ceiling plate-glass windows and a mix-and-match mélange of floor materials that include geometrically arranged charcoal colored slate tiles, polished brick pavers, pale beige wall-to-wall carpeting and, in the kitchen, deep brown hardwoods. A double-sided masonry fireplace with a wide lime accent stripe separates the living room from the family room while the adjoining dining area is open over a long peninsula and snack counter to an up-to-date all-white and stainless steel kitchen flooded with light through a row of clerestory windows. At the opposite side of the house, a den/library features custom-lit bookshelves and a sunken wet bar. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders open the house to a couple of courtyards and patios that wrap around the back of the house to a swimming pool surrounded by brick terracing.

The secluded neighborhood has long attracted high-profile entertainment industry types. Jonah Hill once owned the Richard Dorman designed home next door that was originally built for actress Beverly Garland and husband, Fillmore Crank; Documentary filmmaker Sara Lamm (“Dr. Bonner’s Magic Soapbox”) and director Matt Aselton now own a home once owned by comedy eminence Carol Leifer; And, though she now lives in Hancock Park with her rocker/songwriter/music producer wife, former 4 Non Blonde frontwoman Linda Perry, Sara Gilbert still owns a home in the ‘hood that came up for rent earlier this year at almost $20,000 per month.