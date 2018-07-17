Jeremy Piven Re-Lists Malibu Beach House at Reduced Price (EXCLUSIVE)

After more than a year on the market with an in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky initial asking price of $10.495 million that incrementally dropped to a still too aggressive $8.995 million, Jeremy Piven has engaged the services of a new, high-profile real estate agent and re-listed his beach front residence in Malibu, Calif., with a once-again reduced price of $8.5 million. The former “Entourage” star, whose CBS series “Wisdom of the Crowd” was cancelled last year during its freshman season amid mounting allegations of sexual assault, which the actor has denied, purchased the 4,404-square-foot, three-story home in 2004 for $3.5 million and the four-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom residence, along one of Malibu’s most sought after streets, according the marketing materials, had also been available in recent years as a furnished short-term rental at prices that fluctuated between $30,000 and $50,000 per month.

A secured and sun-dappled courtyard entrance partly shaded by a vine-draped trellis leads to open-plan living and dining spaces with chocolate stained oak floors, freshly painted white walls and wide banks of glass sliders that frame head on views of the Pacific Ocean and glide open to a slim, partially covered wrap-around deck with a freestanding molded plastic spa. Open to both the dining area and a petite lounge or breakfast area, the black and white kitchen is somewhat dated with bullnose-edged granite countertops but well and expensively equipped with up-to-date commercial style designer appliances.

More Dirt Sandra Bullock Seeks Sale of California Contemporary Above L.A.'s Sunset Strip

A main floor bedroom works as a home office or yoga studio while a guest bedroom and bathroom along with a spacious screening room share the upper floor with an airy, over-sized master suite complete with a sitting area, private deck, fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom that listing details state “emulates a zen-spa atmosphere” with walls sheathed in smooth-polished rivers stones along with an ocean-view spa tub and a separate steam shower. With practical, hard-working terra-cotta floor tiles, the residence’s bottom-most level was designed for indoor/outdoor beachside entertaining with a dry sauna, a wet bar, a full bathroom and an expansive family room that spills out to a large deck that features built-in cushioned benches and sunbeds that hover just above the sand.

Piven, who landed a role in Jamie Foxx’s upcoming silver screen directorial debut “All-Star Weekend,” continues to own a 3,012-square-foot duplex penthouse with almost 1,000-square-feet of private terraces in a swanky boutique building in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood he picked up in 2011 for $4,582,125 from retired professional baseball player Mike Piazza and last year, back in the L.A., he shelled out $6.8 million for a not-quite 5,000-square-foot glass-walled architectural with sweeping city and ocean views from a mountaintop perch high above Hollywood and Laurel Canyon.

Listing photos: Pacific Union