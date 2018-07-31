‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Lists Home Above Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

Fast on the heels of reports that Jennie Garth, one of the stars of the cult favorite 1990s series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and third husband, Dave Abrams, are headed for divorce court, she’s unsurprisingly listed her custom-renovated residence in L.A.’s less-renowned but still keenly sought-after 91604 zip code with an asking price pushing up on $4.5 million. The Studio City spread was purchased a bit more than five years ago for exactly $2 million; the trials and tribulations of a subsequent million-dollar renovation were shown on the 2014 HGTV series “The Jennie Garth Project.” Secured by remote-controlled gates and shielded from view by a high fence and even taller trees on almost an acre of hill-topping land, the stylishly charcoal-colored contemporary sprawls over about 4,100 square feet with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms under a striking jumble of severely angled rooflines.

Cantilevered steps span a pebble-lined koi pond and a massive glass door pivots opens to a cavernous combination living and dining room that features an onyx wet bar and a sensually curvaceous fireplace suspended from the vaulted and beamed exposed-wood ceiling. A vast wall of windows slides open and casually merges the capacious space with a sheltered terrace featuring a panoramic view over Universal Studios and the western end of the San Fernando Valley across a 90-foot-long zero-edge lap pool and spa. There’s also a spacious kitchen with marble countertops and a skylight-topped family room. Complementary to a couple of deep, covered terraces for lounging and dining, the backyard offers a city-view graveled patio with cushioned built-in bench seating around a fire pit as well as a faux-grass putting green and sunken trampoline.

Garth, who with her second ex-husband, actor Peter Facinelli, previously owned an elegant Paul Williams-designed mansion in Toluca Lake, Calif., sold in 2013 for nearly $4 million to “The Big Bang Theory” writer-producer Bill Prady, also maintains a more than six-acre equestrian getaway in California’s wine-soaked Santa Ynez Valley that last sold in 2000 for an unrecorded amount and was not long ago on the market for a bit below $2.5 million.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices