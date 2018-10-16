You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Songwriter Jeff Bhasker Lists Condo Near Venice Boardwalk (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Venice, Calif.
Price:
$2.15 million
Size:
1,844 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Prolific songwriter and music producer Jeff Bhasker seeks the $2.15 million sale of an industrial-chic, loft-style condo located just half a block from the world-famous beach and boardwalk in Venice, Calif. The multiple Grammy winner, who has written and produced songs for a slew of pop stars including Bruno Mars, Kanye West, Katy Perry and Beyoncé, purchased the two-story condo about four and a half years ago for a little bit more than $1.9 million. There are two potential bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in more than 1,800 square feet.

One of just four units in a secured, mid-block complex designed by acclaimed architect Steven Ehrlich, the seductively moody condo oozes masculine glamour with polished-concrete floors; a brawny, steel-faced fireplace; a towering wall of shimmering, bronze-colored panels in the double-height dining area; and a massive, glass-paned garage door in the living room that rolls up to a slender balcony. Open to the living and dining space, the kitchen is fitted with book-matched walnut cabinets, a glistening black-tile backsplash and high-end commercial-style stainless steel appliances.

Connected by a bridge and completely open to each other, the two bedroom spaces are facing over the double-height dining area and can only be marginally privatized by pulling a long expanse of heavy drapes. The smaller space can be used for guests or as a home office; the master suite includes an entire wall of mostly frosted windows that open to a skinny terrace plus a fitted walk-in closet and a marble bathroom. The condo’s open-tread steel and wood staircase zigzags from a secured, semi-subterranean parking garage — the unit trades with two deeded spaces — to a roof terrace from which there is an over-the-rooftops view of the ocean.

Bhasker additionally owns an unassuming two-residence mini-compound, also in Venice but about two miles from the beach, which property records show he bought in 2012 for $1.35 million. One of the two detached residences on the mid-block property, with four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a detached garage, is currently available as a rental at $5,500 per month after first coming available at $6,500 per month.

The property is represented by Stormie Leoni of Halton Pardee.

 

