NBA Legend Jason Kidd Sells Manhattan Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$4.775 million
Size:
2,755 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

An unimpeachable real estate tattletale sent word that NBA legend Jason Kidd, a ten time NBA All-Star point guard and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, sold a river-view condo at the sleek and glassy Aldyn complex at the western edge of New York City’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. The $4.775 million sale price is almost $600,000 dollars under its $5.35 million asking price and not quite half of a million dollars more than the $4.28 million property records suggest the player turned coach, fired earlier this year as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, paid for the fourteenth floor spread in 2012. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 2,755-square feet.

Lustrous, Brazilian cherry wood floors flow from the spacious if otherwise featureless foyer and lengthy entrance gallery in to an airy, sunlight filled combination living and dining room that stretches more than 36-feet long with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame cinematic vistas that sweep over the Hudson River, the New Jersey shoreline and the George Washington Bridge. A somewhat compact but smartly arranged eat-in kitchen is fitted with white quartz counter tops on teak cabinets and three en suite family bedrooms are clustered together at one end of the apartment with cross-river views while the master suite is positioned for maximum privacy at the opposite end of the apartment with three walk-in closets that open off of a T-shaped dressing hall and a modern, teak and marble bathroom.

One of a row of Costas Kondylis-designed luxury high rises lined up like soldiers along the West Side Highway, the Aldyn offers its deep-pocketed residents full-time doormen and concierge services, a state-of-the-art fitness center with indoor swimming pool and a sports and recreation complex with golf simulator, games room, two-lane bowling alley, squash court and a regulation basketball court.

Kidd was represented in the transaction by Douglas Elliman’s Andrew Azoulay and the buyers by Alexander Boriskin and Michael Lorber, both also with Douglas Elliman.

exterior image: John Cleary/Property Shark; listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

