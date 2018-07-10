Jason Bateman Picks Next Door Fixer-Upper (EXCLUSIVE)

Rather than pack up and move to a larger house on a more expansive property, Jason Bateman has opted to shell out $1.85 million for a fixer-upper residence next door to a freshly renovated home he already owns high in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City, Calif.

Up a long, gated driveway where it’s completely invisible from the street on a thickly wooded 0.4-acre parcel, the peach-colored 1930s traditional is clad in clapboard and inexplicably topped by an architecturally inappropriate terra-cotta tile roof; the house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms in just over 2,800 square feet. It’s unclear if the “Arrested Development” and “Ozark” star plans to renovate or raze the existing residence, but either way the secluded property offers picturesque old growth pine trees and serene, through-the-trees canyon and mountain views unspoiled by other residences.

Bateman and his wife Amanda, daughter of legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka, purchased the earlier celeb-pedigreed property — the last and longtime home of late Ernest Borgnine — in 2013 for exactly $3 million. Though it’s undergone a comprehensive renovation, at the time of their purchase the roughly half-acre knoll-top parcel included a spacious if glaringly dated 6,100-square-foot Country English main residence plus a one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment for guest or staff atop a detached two-car garage.

listing photos: Pacific Union