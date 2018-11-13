×
Jamie Dornan Sells Nichols Canyon Modern (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Dornan Sells Los Angeles Home
Actor Jamie Dornan has sold his architecturally pedigreed pad in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles for a tetch below $3.2 million. The “Fifty Shades” franchise star, set to appear in the soon-to-be-released ensemble action adventure “Robin Hood,” turned a small profit on the alluringly quirky mid-century pavilion he acquired about two and a half years ago for almost $2.85 million from producer Vincent Sieber. Originally designed and built in 1959 by distinguished architect Edward H. Fickett and reworked in the mid-1960s by arguably under appreciated Atomic Age modernist Val Powelson, the single-story spread has three and potentially four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 2,500 square feet cleverly arranged with maximum transparency around a glass-walled central atrium.

An eye-catching, Googie-style perforated screening wall lends the rigorously clean-lined exterior of the low-slung residence a hint of organic whimsy. A monumental, double-sided stone fireplace separates a sitting room from a smaller den with smooth-paneled accent wall and custom cabinetry that hides media equipment. The adjoining dining room spills out to the backyard through a floor-to-ceiling bank of telescopic glass sliders and connects an all-gray and smartly organized if impractically tiny kitchen. The master bedroom is positioned at the back of the house with convenient access to the yard, and features custom built-ins consistent with the original architecture of the house and a minimal-minded bathroom finished with frosted glass dividers and white penny tiles. Attractively fenced and private from the prying eyes of neighbors, the backyard offers a rectangular swimming pool and a multilevel lounging deck with sunken hot tub.

More Dirt

The folk musician and fashion model turned beau-hunky actor and his English actress/musician wife, Amelia Warner, also maintain a solid real estate foothold in the U.K. where in 2015 they reportedly paid around £1.75 million — about $2.3 million — for a five-bedroom spread in the bucolic Cotswalds area about 100 miles west of Central London.

listing photos: The Agency

  • Jamie Dornan Sells Los Angeles Home

    Jamie Dornan Sells Nichols Canyon Modern (EXCLUSIVE)

