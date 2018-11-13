Jamie Dornan Sells Nichols Canyon Modern (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Jamie Dornan has sold his architecturally pedigreed pad in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles for a tetch below $3.2 million. The “Fifty Shades” franchise star, set to appear in the soon-to-be-released ensemble action adventure “Robin Hood,” turned a small profit on the alluringly quirky mid-century pavilion he acquired about two and a half years ago for almost $2.85 million from producer Vincent Sieber. Originally designed and built in 1959 by distinguished architect Edward H. Fickett and reworked in the mid-1960s by arguably under appreciated Atomic Age modernist Val Powelson, the single-story spread has three and potentially four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 2,500 square feet cleverly arranged with maximum transparency around a glass-walled central atrium.

An eye-catching, Googie-style perforated screening wall lends the rigorously clean-lined exterior of the low-slung residence a hint of organic whimsy. A monumental, double-sided stone fireplace separates a sitting room from a smaller den with smooth-paneled accent wall and custom cabinetry that hides media equipment. The adjoining dining room spills out to the backyard through a floor-to-ceiling bank of telescopic glass sliders and connects an all-gray and smartly organized if impractically tiny kitchen. The master bedroom is positioned at the back of the house with convenient access to the yard, and features custom built-ins consistent with the original architecture of the house and a minimal-minded bathroom finished with frosted glass dividers and white penny tiles. Attractively fenced and private from the prying eyes of neighbors, the backyard offers a rectangular swimming pool and a multilevel lounging deck with sunken hot tub.

More Dirt Stand-Up Comedian Chris D’Elia Lists in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

The folk musician and fashion model turned beau-hunky actor and his English actress/musician wife, Amelia Warner, also maintain a solid real estate foothold in the U.K. where in 2015 they reportedly paid around £1.75 million — about $2.3 million — for a five-bedroom spread in the bucolic Cotswalds area about 100 miles west of Central London.

listing photos: The Agency