James Woods Exits Los Angeles Real Estate Market With Latest Sale in Beverly Hills

James Woods Sells Beverly Hills Post Office Home
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$2.9 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

With the $2.9 million sale of a mid-century ranch-style bungalow in Beverly Hills, James Woods has completed the 2017-18 sell-off of his small collection of multi-million-dollar mid-century residential properties in Los Angeles. The two-time Emmy winner and two-time Oscar nominee turned a tidy profit on the property, which he picked up just over three years ago for a pinch more than $2.25 million. Secreted behind a high wall and a secured entry gate, the 2,200-square-feet single-level residence has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and features restored original and era-appropriate architectural details such as vintage tile work, slatted wood room dividers and streamlined custom built-ins.

A massive white-brick fireplace anchors a living room that opens to the yard through a long wall of windows. An adjoining dining room links through to an airy, all-white kitchen that features a vintage range and a diner-style dining banquette. Outside the kitchen a concrete and brick dining terrace with a built-in barbecue wraps around to the back of the house where there’s a swimming pool and spa trimmed in brick and a thick patch of grass under a couple of towering pine trees.

The semi-retired actor, who voiced Lex Luthor in the “Justice League Action” animated children’s series, briefly owned the house next door, which he acquired in February 2017 for $2.1 million and sold a little more than a year later for the exact same price. And two months ago he sold a Buff & Hensman-designed post-and-beam residence in the Hollywood Hills for a bit more than $2.3 million after buying it just over four years earlier for $2.2 million.

The vituperative, liberal-loathing actor, who claims to be blacklisted in Hollywood for his conservative politics, has not only liquidated his West Coast portfolio, he would also like to get rid of his longtime hideaway on the East Coast, a picturesque two-residence compound on the serene shore of Boone Lake near Exeter, R.I., which first came for sale almost a year ago with a pie-in-the-sky price of $1.4 million that has since dropped to just below $950,000.

listing photos: The Agency

