James Woods Sells Hollywood Hills Mid-Century Post-and-Beam (EXCLUSIVE)

Though he settled for significantly less than it’s original asking price of $2.65 million, politically bellicose, hence, polemical two-time Oscar nominated actor James Woods none-the-less eeked out a small profit on the sale of a glassy residence in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills designed by the illustrious mid-century architecture firm Buff and Hensman. Known for his villainous roles, the 71-year-old actor acquired the property in May 2014 for $2.2 million and sold it this month for $2.325 million. Built in 1959 and enlarged in a 2002 renovation overseen by the same firm as the original architects, the 2,167-square-foot, multi-winged residence occupies an altitudinous perch on a steep hillside parcel of just over a quarter of an acre in the Cahuenga Pass area between Hollywood and Studio City with three bedrooms and three up-to-date bathrooms.

The post-and-beam built single-level residence sits atop a two-car carport and features bamboo floors, exposed beam ceilings clad in slim strips of wood, and vertigo-inducing expanses of wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame heady views over Universal Studios and the San Fernando Valley. A long exterior staircase zigzags up from the driveway to the front door that opens into an atrium-style entrance hall where a solid wall of glass looks into an itty-bitty courtyard with a bowl-shaped fountain floating in a shallow pool of water. Featuring a smooth paneled accent wall and an extra-wide fireplace, the living room spills out to a small, dark-bottomed swimming pool surrounded by lush plantings and exposed aggregate concrete terracing and a four-seat snack bar divides the living room from a sky light topped, center island kitchen fitted with solid quality stainless steel appliances and mottled grey counter tops of unknown material on milk chocolate-colored cabinetry. An adjoining dining room or den opens to a slender, landscaped terrace that runs between the back of the house and the up-sloped hillside.

One of the two guest bedrooms has glass sliders to a private patio and a bed built in to a corner sheathed in graphically striated smooth paneling; One of the two guest bathrooms is compartmentalized with a separate wet room that opens to an outdoor shower; And the master bedroom includes a private covered deck that just thrillingly out over the hillside with sweeping city and mountain views and a thoroughly modern bathroom with a double-sink vanity and sky light topped shower.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner, who was accused last year by multiple women of sexual harassment, which he’s denied, and claims his long career has been all but killed by Hollywood’s left wing aversion to his staunch and frequently espoused right-wing politics — his talent agent dropped him on the 4th of July over a difference in political views, has been much in the mood of late to lighten his once considerable real estate load. Last year he hung an in-hindsight too optimistic $1.399 million asking price on his longtime family compound on the picturesque shore of Boone Lake near Exeter, R.I., that’s now listed at $949,900 and earlier this year he escaped by the skin of his financial teeth on the $2.1 million sale of an unassumingly humble if hardly inexpensive residence above Coldwater Canyon in the Beverly Hills Post Office area he’d bought just 15 months earlier for the exact same amount. Woods remains in possession of the house immediately next door to the BevHills Post Office property he just sold — a 2,200-square-foot mid-century ranch house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and scads of original built-ins he picked up in an off-market deal about three years ago for $2.245 million — but he’s got it up for sale at $3.3 million as well as available for lease at $22,000 per month.

Listing photos: The Agency