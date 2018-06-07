You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Woods Continues Real Estate Sell Off in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

James Woods, who has long maintained homes on both the West and East Coasts, listed one of his two remaining homes in Los Angeles, a mid-century ranch-style bungalow in the Beverly Crest neighborhood above Coldwater Canyon in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, with a $3.3 million asking price. Built in the mid-1950s and measuring in at approximately 2,200-square-feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the unassuming if hardly inexpensive residence was acquired by the two-time Oscar nominee and three-time Emmy winner just over three years ago in what appears to have been an off-market deal that recorded at $2.245 million.

A high, shrubbery encrusted wall and secured entry gate conceal a brick-paved courtyard planted with red and white roses. Listing details state “no expense was spared” on a restoration and update that preserved and enhanced original detailing through the house and open plan living areas divided by retro-style perforated wood screens orbit around a huge white brick fireplace with lustrous refinished oak floors, a vaulted and exposed beam ceiling and scads of custom built-ins. With a wall of windows that open out to the backyard, the living room adjoins a cozy den/library lined with open bookshelves and cabinetry that incorporates media equipment and. just inside the front door, the dining area connects through to a crisply renovated, all-white kitchen with built-in breakfast banquette.

The guest bedroom looks out to the entry courtyard and makes use of a bathroom sheathed in well preserved baby blue vintage ceramic tiles while the ample master bedroom has a long wall of built-in wardrobes, backyard access through a room wide bank of windows and a white ceramic tiled en suite bathroom with direct access to a secluded private patio. Conveniently just outside the kitchen, trellis-shaded dining patio has a built-in grilling station and a brick-paved veranda that runs the width of the living room steps down to a tree-shaded yard with swimming pool and spa set into a garden of lush lawn and mature plantings.

The 70-year-old veteran actor, the voice of Lex Luthor in the “Justice League Action” children’s animated series and a frequently polemical Twitterer with more than 1.5 million followers who claims his career has been stymied in recent years due to his outspoken, hard right political conservatism, has been much in the mood to lighten his real estate load over the last year. He also and very briefly owned the just over 1,700-square-foot house next door to the one he just listed, which he scooped up in February 2017 for $2.1 million and sold in May of this year for the exact same price and he additionally owns a Buff and Hensman-designed architectural perched high on a hillside in the Hollywood Hills he snapped up in 2014 for $2.2 million and currently has up for sale with a $2.55 million asking price after it first came on the market earlier this year at $2.65 million. The Rhode Island native has also long maintained a two-residence vacation compound on the picturesque shore of Boone Lake near Exeter, R.I., that he put up for sale in the fall of 2017 at $1.399 million and now available with a substantially reduced price tag of $1.1 million.

